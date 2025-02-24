PowerDMARC Releases Sweden DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2025

Sweden DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2025

PowerDMARC’s Sweden 2025 report reveals email security gaps, urging stronger DMARC & MTA-STS adoption to combat cyber threats across sectors.

DE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerDMARC, a leading provider of email authentication solutions, has published the Sweden DMARC & MTA-STS Adoption Report 2025 , offering key insights into the country’s email security landscape. The report analyzes SPF, DMARC, MTA-STS, and DNSSEC adoption rates across multiple sectors, highlighting vulnerabilities and areas for improvement.Key FindingsSweden is one of the most digitally connected countries in the world, with over 98% of the population having internet access. However, this connectivity comes with increased risks. Cybercrime has surged in recent years, with ransomware attacks rising by 144% since 2019. The Swedish government has responded by strengthening its cybersecurity framework, but email security remains a significant challenge.PowerDMARC analyzed 700 domains across key sectors, including banking, government, education, healthcare, media, telecommunications, and transport. The findings reveal both progress and critical gaps in email authentication practices:- 85% of domains have implemented SPF correctly.- 77.86% of domains have DMARC configured, but only 29.86% enforce a strict "reject" policy to block phishing attempts.- 97.14% of domains have not implemented MTA-STS, leaving them vulnerable to email interception attacks.- 74.14% of domains lack DNSSEC, increasing the risk of DNS spoofing.Sector-Wise Observations- Banking leads in email security with 84% DMARC adoption and 51% using the “reject” policy for maximum protection.- Government & Education sectors have 75% DMARC adoption, but many still use permissive policies like “none.”- Media has the lowest DMARC adoption rate (69%) and the highest rate of missing SPF records (16%).- Healthcare has a high DMARC adoption rate (83%), but 42% of domains use a “none” policy, exposing them.- Transport shows the highest SPF adoption (95%), ensuring better email authentication.Critical Security GapsDespite high SPF and DMARC adoption rates, common errors are weakening security:- Permissive DMARC policies : Over 70% of domains use a “none” policy, providing little protection.- SPF misconfigurations: Many domains exceed the 10 DNS lookup limit, leading to failed authentication.- Low MTA-STS & DNSSEC adoption: The lack of MTA-STS (97.14%) and limited DNSSEC usage (25.86%) leave email communications vulnerable to attacks.Recommendations for Strengthening Email SecurityPowerDMARC urges Swedish organizations to:- Enforce stricter DMARC policies (p=reject or p=quarantine) to prevent domain impersonation.- Ensure SPF and DMARC records are correctly configured using Hosted SPF and DMARC services, to avoid authentication failures.- Implement MTA-STS and TLS-RPT to secure email transmissions and monitor delivery issues.- Adopt DNSSEC to protect against DNS spoofing attacks.How PowerDMARC Can HelpPowerDMARC provides a full-stack email authentication platform, combining DMARC, SPF, DKIM, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and BIMI to protect organizations from email-based threats. Our cybersecurity experts help businesses and government entities configure, monitor, and enforce best practices for email security.For a free consultation or platform demo, contact us at support@powerdmarc.com.About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations, from Fortune 100 companies to governments that span more than 90 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.