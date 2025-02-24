Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size to Reach $91.23 Billion by 2030 | UAV Industry at 16.3% CAGR

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market

Key Companies Covered in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market are AeroVironment, Autel Robotics, Yuneec, Boeing, Hexagon AB, Israel Aerospace Industries, & Others.

The U.S. UAV market is expected to experience substantial growth, reaching USD 8,997.3 million by 2030, fueled by increasing demand from homeland security and commercial applications.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARAHTRA, INDIA, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market size anticipated to grow $27.43 billion in 2022 and grew to $31.70 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach $91.23 billion by 2030, expanding at an annual growth rate of 16.3% between 2023 and 2030. North America led the UAV market with a 34.89% share in 2022, driven by strong adoption across defense and commercial sectors. The U.S. UAV market is expected to experience substantial growth, reaching USD 8,997.3 million by 2030, fueled by increasing demand from homeland security and commercial applications.Drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), are primarily operated using ground-based controllers. They have aerodynamic designs and advanced navigation systems to perform various tasks. While UAVs have multiple applications, they are mainly used in the military for different missions.This was highlighted in a report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled "UAV Industry Share, Size, Growth and Global Report, 2025-2030."𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐀𝐕𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has lasted for over a year, has led to significant military spending from both sides. The growing deployment of drones (UAVs) in the conflict is accelerating the expansion of the UAV market𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:• AeroVironment, Inc. (U.S.)• Autel Robotics (U.S.)• Parrot Drone S.A.S. (Switzerland)• Yuneec (China)• BAE Systems PLC (U.K.)• Boeing (U.S.)• Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (U.S.)• Hexagon AB (Sweden)• Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)• Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)• Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)• SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (China)• Teledyne Technologies Inc. (U.S.)• Textron Systems Corporation (U.S.)𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐓𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐀𝐕 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭The UAV market is categorized by size into micro UAVs (under 2 kg), mini UAVs (2-20 kg), small UAVs (20-50 kg), and tactical UAVs (MALE & HALE). Among these, the tactical UAV segment is expected to grow the fastest, driven by increasing demand from major countries like India, Japan, China, and Australia.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐔𝐀𝐕𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐅𝐏𝐒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐃𝐒The UAV market is divided by operational mode into fully autonomous, semi-autonomous, and remotely operated systems. The fully autonomous segment is expected to grow the fastest, thanks to the integration of flight planning systems (FPS) and command delivery systems (CDS) in these advanced drones.𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞-𝐢𝐧-𝐚-𝐁𝐨𝐱 (𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐁) 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐔𝐀𝐕𝐬Within the fully autonomous category, UAVs are further classified into individual autonomous systems and Drone-in-a-Box (DiaB) solutions. The DiaB segment is projected to grow the fastest, driven by its increasing use in industrial operations, where it provides aerial surveillance and real-time data transmission.𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡In terms of solutions, the UAV market includes aerostructures, securing systems, operating software, tethering cords, power sources, and more. The securing system segment is expected to see the fastest growth due to rising cyber threats targeting UAVs, increasing the need for enhanced security measures worldwide.𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡The demand for emergency medical logistics is rising rapidly, especially after the increased use of medical drones during the pandemic. These drones played a crucial role in delivering medical supplies, driving the growth of this segment.𝐔𝐀𝐕 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 & 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬Hospitals and emergency medical services are expected to see the fastest growth in UAV adoption. The rise in drone testing and experiments for medical applications worldwide is fueling this trend, making UAVs a key asset in healthcare logistics.𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐀𝐕 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧The UAV market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, with significant growth expected in multiple regions.𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞:The report offers:• Key factors driving market growth, challenges, opportunities, and potential obstacles.• Detailed insights into regional trends and developments.• A list of leading companies in the industry.• Strategies used by top market players to stay competitive.• Updates on recent industry activities such as new product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 & 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧Many businesses see UAVs as a cost-effective and efficient solution for product deliveries since they can bypass traffic and ensure faster service. However, strict drone regulations in some countries could slow down market growth.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚North America leads the UAV market, mainly due to higher defense spending, which has increased demand for fixed-wing drones in the U.S. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly as China increasingly uses heavy-duty UAVs for both commercial and defense purposes.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Leading companies in the UAV market, such as DJI, Yuneec, and Parrot, held the largest market share in 2022. To stay competitive, these companies are focusing on developing advanced drone technologies to enhance their market presence.𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:• 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 –The Australian Navy is in talks with an Indian company to supply India-made drones. The Indian Navy had supported the company in developing its products, such as the human-carrying 'Varuna' drone.

