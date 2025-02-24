Commercial Drone Market Size Projected to Reach USD 65.25 Billion by 2032, With a CAGR 20.8%

Commercial Drone Market Size

Key Companies Covered in Commercial Drone Market are 3D Robotics, Inc, Teal Drones, Holy Stone, Parrot Group, Intel Corporation, Parrot Group, & Others.

The U.S. commercial drone market is set to reach USD 14.55 billion by 2030, fueled by rising demand in media, agriculture, delivery, and inspection sectors.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARAHTRA, INDIA, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global commercial drone market size was valued at USD 13.86 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 17.34 billion in 2025 to USD 65.02 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.A drone, also known as an unmanned aerial vehicle, is a flying device, equipped with a camera and sensor. Different industries are investing in drone technology and trying to increase their awareness regarding the advantages of using drones in commercial applications. Moreover, many firms are investing in startups to address the need for drone portfolios such as air taxis, surveying, logistics, monitoring, surveillance, and mapping. These factors are aiding market augmentation. 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:• 3D Robotics, Inc. (U.S.)• Aeronavics Ltd. (New Zealand)• AeroVironment Inc. (U.S.)• Autel Robotics (China)• Ehang Holdings Limited (China)• FLIR Systems, Inc. (U.S.)• Teal Drones (U.S.)• Holy Stone (China)• Intel Corporation (U.S.)• AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (U.S.)• Parrot Group (France)• PrecisionHawk, Inc. (U.S.)• Skydio, Inc. (U.S.)• SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (China)• Yuneec Holding Ltd (China)𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:<𝟐𝐤𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬As per weight, the market is split into <2Kg, 2Kg – 25Kg, and 25Kg – 150Kg. Among these, the <2Kg segment held the major market share in 2022 owing to the rising adoption of small drones for various applications such as photography, filming, mapping, inspection, and surveying.𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Based on technology, the market is divided into fully autonomous, semi-autonomous, and remote operated. Among these, the remote operated segment led the market in 2022. The ease of use and lower cost of remote operated drones as compared to other alternatives have contributed to segment proliferation.𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬According to system, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. Among these, the hardware segment is further divided into propulsion system, payload, airframe, and others. The hardware segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The surging demand for medical drones during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver medicines and vaccines to rural areas facilitated the segment expansion.𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 & 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐲 𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬Based on application, the market is split into filming & photography, mapping and surveying, horticulture and agriculture, inspection and maintenance, delivery and logistics, surveillance & monitoring, and others. Among these, the filming & photography segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The rising procurement of drones such as PowerVision PowerEgg X Wizard, Autel EVO II (With 8K video), DJI Mavic 2 Zoom, Parrot Anafi FPV, and many others with ease is expected to fuel segment growth.Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞:The report provides valuable insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats influencing market dynamics and valuation. The market is studied exhaustively by dividing it into segments and regions. Market share and valuation of each segment and region is also given in the report. Moreover, recent developments undertaken by key companies are also documented in the report. Moreover, recent developments undertaken by key companies are also documented in the report.Drivers and Restraints:Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies to Bolster Market GrowthTechnological breakthroughs in electronics, such as microcontrollers, processors, mobile hardware, cameras, and modern computing, have modernized the product line for commercial drones. Moreover, these advancements enable businesses to build in-house annotation and measurement tools for calculating volume, distance, and area. As a result, enterprises worldwide are demanding the integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions to extract accurate results from vast amounts of data available, thus aiding the commercial drone market growth.On the other hand, limited number of skilled drone pilots, lack of appropriate infrastructure, and uniform air traffic management regulations across different countries will hamper market proliferation in the forthcoming years.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:North America captured majority of the commercial drone market share in 2022, owing to the presence of leading drone manufacturers in the U.S. and growing adoption of commercial drones. As per the Federal Aviation Administration FAA, 872,694 drones were registered in the U.S. in May 2021.The Europe market is projected to grow substantially owing to rising use of drones for commercial applications in France, U.K., and Germany.The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forthcoming years due to the growing number of drone manufacturers and operators in the region. This rise is owing to the rising investments in drone technology by OEMs and governments in the region.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞Industry leaders often make strategic moves to maximize profits to earn larger revenues. In some cases, they join other players in research and development to unveil new products and develop new technologies to meet changing requirements. For example, in October 2021, FIXAR, a leading commercial drone design and software developer signed an exclusivity agreement with Paras Aerospace, for FIXAR unmanned solution distribution in India. The companies will join forces to ensure access to cost-effective and efficient drones such as the FIXAR INDOOR and Fizar 007 in the Indian market.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 – Zain Group, a Kuwait-based telecommunication services provider, signed an agreement to develop drone technologies with Saudi Arabia. The partnership will help diversify Saudi Arabia's economy from oil and gas sector, considering a major percentage of Saudi Arabia's economy runs due to oil exports.

