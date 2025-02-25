JOLT announces $AUD 214 million partnership with Canada Infrastructure Bank to supercharge Canadian EV charger rollout

A JOLT streetside EV charging station in Canada

JOLT to install 1,500 fast and free* street side chargers in Canada, as its global EV network growth surges by 92%

Kerbside fast charging is critical to the transition to electric vehicles, and providing fast, free charging to those who do not have access to off street charging is JOLT’s goal for its expansion.” — Doug McNamee, CEO, JOLT

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JOLT , the Australian-founded and headquartered, sustainable, electric vehicle charging network today announced a landmark partnership with the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) for a $214 million ($C194 million) loan agreement to fast track the expansion of JOLT’s EV charging network across Canada.The partnership will facilitate the installation of up to 1,500 new kerbside EV chargers in urban centres, ensuring Canadians have access to convenient and affordable charging options.JOLT’s EV charging stations combine free, fast charging with innovative technology for a reliable experience. Each station provides up to 7 kWh of free fast charging per user per day, equivalent to approximately 50 kilometres of driving range and 15 to 20 minutes of charge time, depending on the vehicle. Drivers in Australia who take advantage of JOLT’s free charging could save more than $1,370 per annum by charging with JOLT**.The partnership supports JOLT’s and the CIB’s shared goal of increasing the quantity and availability of electric vehicle charging options which will make EV ownership more accessible in Canada.By providing loans for the build-out of EV charging infrastructure, the CIB and JOLT aim to alleviate consumer range anxiety, accelerate EV adoption, and significantly reduce transportation sector emissions.Through the Charging and Hydrogen Refuelling Infrastructure Initiative (CHRI), the CIB collaborates with leading EV charging network owners and operators to accelerate the private sector’s rollout of large-scale charging infrastructure across Canada. This project marks the CIB’s fourth CHRI investment and its third in EV charging infrastructure.The partnership supplements JOLT’s existing partnership with leading Canadian communications technology company, TELUS. The strategic partnership, announced in late 2023, will see JOLT develop and install kerbside fast chargers across Canada.JOLT’s cost-effective and reliable EV charging network is supported by digital Out-of-Home advertising on premium screens integrated into its charging kiosks.JOLT CEO, Doug McNamee, said the partnership with the CIB represented a significant vote of confidence in JOLT’s unique EV charger and digital out-of-home advertising network, as the need for EV charging infrastructure grows around the world.“Kerbside fast charging is critical to the transition to electric vehicles, and providing fast, free charging to those who do not have access to off street charging is JOLT’s goal for its expansion. JOLT’s partnership with the CIB is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability. By expanding our EV charging infrastructure, we are making electric vehicle ownership more accessible and convenient.” he said.Ehren Cory, CEO of Canada Infrastructure Bank, said: “By investing in expanding EV charging infrastructure, we are supporting Canadians’ need for accessible and convenient charging points in urban centres. Our strategic partnership with JOLT highlights a commitment to supporting the deployment of innovative technology which will create jobs and remove a potential barrier to EV adoption.”JOLT is Australia’s largest free and fast EV charging network, powered by 100% renewable energy, and already has a broad range of partnerships throughout Australia, including Transport for NSW, Ausgrid, Endeavour Energy and a variety of local government councils across the country.JOLT’s business has grown rapidly both in Australia and internationally in the past 12 months. Globally, the JOLT network has grown by 92%, powered by its rapid roll out of charging infrastructure. Outside of Australia, JOLT has operations in New Zealand, the UK and Canada, and has seen a 242% increase in EV charging energy provision year on year globally (2024 versus 2023) and the number of charging sessions globally have jumped by 188% year on year.“JOLT is in a unique position to have both a positive and sustainable impact on cities and EV drivers and the ability to offer drivers free and fast charging through its digital out-of-home advertising offer. 2024 marked a new record for EV sales in Australia with 114,000 EVs sold last year. Our ambitious plan is to build tens of thousands of sites over the next decade in major cities globally,” McNamee said.Source: * Each JOLT station provides up to 7 kWh of free fast charging per user per day, equivalent to approximately 50 kilometres of driving range and 15 to 20 minutes of charge time, depending on the vehicle. ** based on a per kWh rate of $0.54

