WHO FCTC must acknowledge successes in regulating Safer Nicotine Products in New Zealand and Japan.

Research published in PubMed (2024) found Japan’s shift to heated tobacco can prevent millions of smoking-related illnesses, validating safer nicotine products.

The WHO FCTC must evolve. Consumer advocates are not the enemy - they’re the bridge to pragmatic solutions and essential partners in reducing smoking-related harm.” — N E Loucas

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Zealand and Japan have made significant strides in reducing smoking rates through progressive policies on safer nicotine products, such as vapes and heated tobacco. Despite the documented success in these nations, the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) continues to marginalize consumers and disregard real-world outcomes.According to recent data, New Zealand's adult smoking rate dropped to under 6% in 2024, a significant decrease from previous years. This decline can be attributed to the country's progressive approach to regulating safer nicotine products, including the legalization of vaping and the implementation of strict regulations on tobacco products. This success has been recognized by health experts and has been praised as a model for other nations to follow.Similarly, Japan's adoption of heated tobacco products has also led to record-low smoking rates. The country has seen a significant decrease in smoking prevalence, with the current rate at 17.8%, the lowest it has been in decades. This can be attributed to the government's decision to regulate heated tobacco products as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes, leading to a shift in consumer behavior.Despite these success stories, the WHO FCTC continues to ignore the evidence and marginalize consumers by advocating for strict regulations and bans on safer nicotine products. This approach not only disregards the real-world outcomes but also denies smokers access to potentially life-saving alternatives. As more and more countries adopt progressive policies on safer nicotine products, it is time for the WHO FCTC to re-evaluate its stance and prioritize the health and well-being of consumers.In conclusion, the success of New Zealand and Japan in reducing smoking rates through progressive policies on safer nicotine products serves as a wake-up call for the WHO FCTC. It is time for the organization to acknowledge the evidence and prioritize the health of consumers by promoting harm reduction strategies. The continued marginalization of consumers and disregard for real-world outcomes must come to an end.

