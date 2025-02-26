Comeback Catalyst set to launch in Canada this April

Lucy Cullen and Emily O'Brien

The inaugural Comeback Catalyst program is slated to kick off in April 2025 with 40 students. The 12-week virtual class is open to formerly incarcerated adults.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comeback Catalyst, a Toronto-based program designed to help the formerly incarcerated bring their business ideas to life, secured funding to launch its inaugural course, a 12-week virtual class open to formerly incarcerated individuals across the country.Every year, approximately 37,000 individuals are released from correctional facilities and, as a result of stigma and limited job opportunities, many are left with minimal options to reintegrate into society. That results in economic instability and, often, recidivism: 44% of the formerly incarcerated population returns to a correctional facility within two years. Comeback Catalyst co-founders Emily O’Brien (Comeback Snacks) and Lucy Cullen (Business Consultant & Serial Entrepreneur) have tailored the program to help the formerly incarcerated break the cycle, allowing them to foster an entrepreneurial spirit, access invaluable business tools, and learn from nationally recognized speakers and mentors.“This program is critical because it provides formerly incarcerated individuals with a pathway to economic stability, whether through full-time entrepreneurship, a side hustle, or a project to supplement their income,” says Cullen, Comeback Catalyst’s CEO. “By equipping participants with practical skills and mentorship, we help them break free from systemic barriers and create opportunities for themselves. Increasing their average income has ripple effects, including stronger families, safer communities, a more inclusive economy, and more jobs created by their ventures.”Cullen, Comeback Catalyst’s CEO and co-founder,is a seasoned entrepreneur, consultant, and advocate for social innovation, with a proven track record of building and scaling businesses and supporting others to do the same. O’Brien, the program’s CMO and co-founder, is a formerly incarcerated entrepreneur herself: She started her popcorn company, Comeback Snacks, while in Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ontario. It’s now stocked at major retailers and iconic stadiums (including Madison Square Garden, Scotiabank Arena, Rogers Arena, and Budweiser Stage) across North America.“I was inspired by my own personal experience in prison. I think, like most people, I never thought I would end up in prison. No one just wakes up and decides they want to be there,” says O’Brien, Comeback Catalyst’s CMO. “Obviously, challenges in my life led me there, but I ultimately knew that what was in control was my future, and I knew that I was going to do something good with my prison sentence. I wanted to build something that taught other people how I did what I did and how I built Comeback Snacks.”Comeback Catalyst is available nationwide to any adult (18+) who was formerly incarcerated, completely free of charge. The inaugural program will help graduates increase their personal income and business revenue by empowering them to launch a business.“Our goal is to empower participants to improve their financial independence, whether that means launching a full-time business, creating a successful side hustle, or increasing their income through smaller projects,” Cullen explains. “By raising the average income of formerly incarcerated individuals, we aim to reduce recidivism, build stronger communities, and shift societal perceptions. Most importantly, we want to support participants in getting a second chance and making a powerful comeback.”The inaugural Comeback Catalyst program is slated to kick off in April 2025 with 40 students. More information and application forms can be found here Emily O’Brien and Lucy Cullen are available for interviews. Please reach out to lucy@comebackcatalyst.ca to arrange.

