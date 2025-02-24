Dnotitia and Finders Establish Strategic Partnership to Develop AI-driven Insurance Solution

Moo-Kyoung Chung (left), CEO of Dnotitia, and Sang-Il Yoon (right), CEO of Finders, pose for a commemorative photo after signing the MOU Dnotitia Logo

Dnotitia and Finders accelerate AI innovation in the insurance sector through LLM, vector database, and RAG for improved AI accuracy

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dnotitia, Inc. (Dnotitia), an innovative AI-driven startup that merges artificial intelligence (AI) with data to drive transformative value, has announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Finders. Finders, Korea’s only insuretech AI startup, is the creator of ‘Boinda’ (which means ‘visible’ in Korean), an insurance agent comparison platform, and a hyper-personalized ‘AI insurance advisor’ solution. Founded in 2019, the company is transforming the insurance market through data-driven innovation --- applying AI-driven analytics to improve transparency, streamline agent-client matching, and simplify the overall insurance purchasing process.

Under this partnership, Dnotitia and Finders plan to apply SLLM (Small Large Language Model), and RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation), to enhance the accuracy and usefulness of insurance data analysis. By leveraging optimized AI models and utilizing insurance distribution and sales data, they aim to improve insurers’ risk evaluation and underwriting processes, ultimately boosting operational efficiency.

Dnotitia’s ‘DNA (Dnotitia AI)’ foundation model is specifically designed to cater to the linguistic nuances of the Korean market and the complexities of local insurance portfolio. Having achieved top scores in KMMLU, a key benchmark for Korean-language LLM performance, DNA is designed to deliver highly accurate insurance information, enable personalized policy recommendations, and improve customer consultations --- ultimately boosting user satisfaction.

Additionally, the DNA model enables more precise analysis and utilization of insurance-related data, improving insurers’ risk assessment accuracy and optimizing coverage recommendations while maximizing operational efficiency. Traditional large language models (LLMs) typically demand substantial computational resources and incur high operational costs, often making them challenging for smaller or mid-sized organizations to adopt. These expenses can hinder businesses from embracing AI-based solutions. However, Dnotitia’s optimized lightweight architecture maintains high AI performance while delivering greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

“AI continues to reshape industries globally, and insurance is no exception,” said Moo-Kyoung (MK) Chung, CEO of Dnotitia. “The complexity of policies and countless number of options often make it difficult for consumers to choose the right coverage. By integrating advanced LLM technologies, we aim not only to boost insurers’ efficiency but also to provide customers with greater clarity and personalization. Through this partnership, we will further refine AI’s real-world applications across diverse sectors, ensuring it consistently delivers tangible value.”

“AI adoption in the insurance industry is accelerating, highlighting the critical need to foster trust and improve consumers convenience,” said Sang-Il Yoon, CEO of Finders. “By partnering with Dnotitia, we will refine our ‘AI Planner’ solution, address negative perceptions about insurance, and drive transformation of the insurance sales market – ensuring consumers can make coverage decisions with confidence.”

Through this strategic partnership, Dnotitia and Finders plan to progressively expand AI applications within the insurance industry, continuously refining their models to drive innovation in AI-powered insurance services.

Dnotitia - Promo Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.