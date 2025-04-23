Dnotitia unveils the world’s first MCP-based RAGOps SaaS Platform, ‘Seahorse Cloud’

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dnotitia Inc. (Dnotitia), a company pioneering long-term memory AI and semiconductor-integrated solutions, has officially launched the closed beta of Seahorse Cloud, the world’s first SaaS platform to integrate Retrieval-Augmented Generation Operations (RAGOps) with the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Designed as a fully managed, all-in-one vector database solution, Seahorse enables semantic search and RAG on multimodal data including text, images, and videos.

While Seahorse Cloud is the first of its kind to support RAGOps via MCP globally, it also marks a major milestone in Korea’s AI infrastructure landscape as the nation’s first cloud-native vector database solution. This launch represents a significant step toward making advanced AI technologies more accessible and scalable for developers and enterprises worldwide.

Built on a cloud-native architecture, Seahorse Cloud enables high-performance vector database functionality through a simple web interface. Users can deploy and manage a full vector DB stack in just a few clicks – eliminating the need for complex hardware or software setup and dramatically simplifying user onboarding.

This SaaS version delivers twice the search performance of conventional commercial and open-source vector DBs using software alone. It offers seamless integration across key functionalities, including ▲ Vector DB deployment and management, ▲ data and model operations, and ▲ inference server configuration. With an intuitive GUI, users can easily design and prototype RAG pipelines. It is the first SaaS solution to consolidate semantic search and LLM-based response generation into a single MCP-powered pipeline. This makes high-performance vector technology more accessible for public institutions, SMEs, and startups – greatly reducing the entry barrier for AI adoption.

One of the standout features is its support for personal document-based search. When linked to Google Drive, Seahorse Cloud can automatically index a variety of file formats, enabling chatbot-style semantic queries to extract meaningful responses. Users can instantly retrieve contextually relevant insights from hundreds of documents. Moving beyond keyword search, the platform understands user intent – laying the groundwork for future B2C expansion within the MCP ecosystem, including potential integration with other platforms.

The closed beta begins on April 24th via the official website, and Dnotitia plans to continuously improve the service based on user feedback.

To further boost its vector DB performance, Dnotitia is also developing the VDPU (Vector Data Processing Unit) – the world’s only processor specialized for vector operations, with a target release in the second half of this year. The VDPU is expected to improve vector processing speed and accuracy by an order of magnitude compared to software-based systems, deliver up to 10x performance gains over software-only systems, while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) by 80%. The current Seahorse SaaS already achieve over 2x the speed of competing solutions with software alone, and the VDPU will unlock even greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness for AI inference.

“In the near future, AI will generate and consume far more data than humans,” said Moo-Kyoung Chung, CEO of Dnotitia. “Seahorse will be the foundational infrastructure enabling a new era where AI and data are deeply intertwined.”

Dnotitia will debut the Seahorse Cloud demo at World IT Show (WIS 2025), held at COEX in Seoul from April 24th to 26th. The closed beta will be available concurrently through a simple registration process on the company’s website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.