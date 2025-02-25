Brink's Inc. and Inauro Partner to Drive Digital Transformation and Operational Excellence

Inauro and Brink's partner for digital transformation

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brink's Inc., a global leader in total cash management, secure logistics, and payment solutions, has partnered with Inauro, a provider of smart asset management and intelligent workflow automation, to accelerate its digital transformation journey. By integrating Inauro's advanced technology, Brink's is enhancing operational efficiency, optimizing route planning, and minimizing environmental impact, all while maintaining the highest industry standards in security, safety, and sustainability.

Through this strategic collaboration, Brink's leverages Inauro’s capability to unify critical fleet and operational data, enabling intelligent automation and seamless system connectivity across all aspects of its operations. This integrated data ecosystem not only ensures compliance with stringent industry regulations but also enhances safety through proactive risk management, protecting employees, customers, and communities.

By transforming real-time data into actionable insights, Brink’s optimizes decision-making, accelerates response times, and mitigates risks before they impact operations. This predictive capability drives operational resilience and business continuity, safeguarding critical assets and reinforcing Brink’s reputation for reliability and security. Additionally, by enabling end-to-end visibility and control, Brink’s enhances operational agility and supports its commitment to sustainability through intelligent resource management. Together, Inauro and Brink’s are pioneering a new era of secure, efficient, and resilient operations.

"Brink’s is driving industry-first integrations and workflows, and Inauro has been a key partner in connecting multiple platforms, visualizing data, and identifying operational outliers. By working with a single partner like Inauro—rather than juggling multiple vendors—we ensure seamless integration across our currently deployed technologies, reducing communication gaps and maximizing efficiency. Their expertise supports our ‘control tower’ function for daily route optimization, cost reduction, and overall operational improvements. As Brink’s continues to standardize systems globally, Inauro’s ability to unify data and streamline workflows makes them an invaluable partner in our digital transformation journey."

— William Ryder, Vice President of Fleet, Brink’s

By connecting data across mobile and fixed assets, people, processes, and third-party data, Inauro empowers Brink’s with unparalleled operational agility and reliability. This strategic approach enables proactive disruption management, minimizes delays, and consistently raises the bar for the customer—setting new benchmarks for service responsiveness and customer experience. By leveraging predictive analytics and intelligent automation, Brink’s anticipates operational challenges before they occur, ensuring seamless service delivery and maximizing uptime.

"Brink’s is leading the industry in security, efficiency, and sustainability, and we are proud to be a key partner in their digital transformation journey. By unifying operational data across diverse assets, including fleet, fixed assets, environmental sensors, and third-party sources, Inauro enables intelligent automation and proactive decision-making. This integrated approach enhances operational visibility, optimizes routes, drives operational efficiencies, and maximizes resource utilization while supporting employee safety and sustainability goals. As Brink’s continues to innovate and set new standards, we look forward to expanding our partnership and delivering solutions that align with their long-term vision. "

— Josh Yeamans, Head of North America, Inauro

This collaboration not only boosts Brink's operational productivity but also solidifies its leadership in sustainability, safety, and community stewardship by reducing emissions, optimizing resource utilization, and ensuring exceptional customer experiences. As Brink's continues to innovate and define industry benchmarks, Inauro remains an essential partner, driving seamless digital integration and intelligent workflow optimization while upholding the highest standards of safety, compliance, and community engagement.

About Inauro

Inauro is a leading provider of smart asset management solutions, specializing in unifying data from IoT sensors and operations to enable intelligent workflows. The company’s primary mission is to help organizations maximize the benefits of their technology investments by seamlessly integrating them into daily operations. Through robust ecosystem connectivity, Inauro connects all critical assets—including vehicles, generators, and fixed-location sensors—as well as key business systems such as ERP, HRMS, and HSE platforms, along with operational tools like Service Management and Field Workforce Solutions.

About Brink's Inc.

Brink's Inc. is the global leader in total cash management, secure logistics, and payment solutions, with a legacy of trust and innovation spanning over 160 years. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Brink's serves customers in more than 100 countries, providing critical services that protect and manage the flow of money, valuables, and information.

