Michelle Gyles-McDonnough Assumes Office as UNITAR Executive Director

22 February 2025, Geneva, Switzerland – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is pleased to announce that Michelle Gyles-McDonnough has officially assumed office as its new Executive Director. She succeeds Nikhil Seth of India, whose mandate concluded on 31 January 2025.

Ms. Gyles-McDonnough brings over 30 years of experience in sustainable development, policy advocacy, international trade, and organizational change management. She has held key leadership roles within the United Nations, most recently serving as Director of the Sustainable Development Unit in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General, a position she has held since 2017.

A Jamaican national, Ms. Gyles-McDonnough has led UN country teams in Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei Darussalam, and has played a vital role in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Her extensive experience also includes legal advisory positions and contributions to international trade law.

She holds a law degree from Columbia University School of Law, a master’s in public administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, and a diploma in executive education from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. She is fluent in English and has a working knowledge of French and Spanish.

In the coming weeks, Ms. Gyles-McDonnough will consult with key stakeholders to define her strategic vision for UNITAR, strengthening its role in building capacities for a sustainable future.