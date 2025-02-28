New Study Highlights the Life-Saving Impact of Medical Toxicology Consultations in Pediatric Intensive Care Units

ACMT pivotal research article,“Medical Toxicology Consultations and Mortality Among Patients with Poisonings in the PICU,” published in JAMA Network Open.

This study provides clear evidence that consultation from a medical toxicology physician plays a crucial role in saving lives and optimizing healthcare delivery.” — Paul Wax, MD, Exec. Director, ACMT

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) is pleased to announce the publication of a pivotal research article in JAMA Network Open, titled “Medical Toxicology Consultations and Mortality Among Patients with Poisonings in the PICU.” These findings suggest that medical toxicology consultations may provide life-saving treatment, particularly for the most severe poisonings in the Pediatric Intensive Care Units (PICUs).

This comprehensive study of 52,836 patients underscores the vital role of medical toxicology physicians in improving outcomes for pediatric patients admitted to the PICU due to poisoning. Medical Toxicologists are physicians board certified in medical toxicology who specialize in the prevention, evaluation, treatment, and monitoring of injury and illness from exposures to drugs and chemicals, as well as biological and radiological agents. This research, analyzing data from a nationwide registry of PICU admissions (Virtual Pediatric Systems - VPS) from 2019-2023, reveals that consultations provided by medical toxicology physicians in the PICU were associated with reduced mortality and hospital length of stay for affected children.

Key findings from the study include:

64% lower odds of PICU mortality for patients receiving medical toxicology consultations.

61% lower odds of hospital mortality for pediatric patients presenting with poisoning.

15% reduction in PICU length of stay and 10% reduction in hospital length of stay.

“Poisonings remain a leading cause of preventable pediatric mortality and morbidity, and this study provides clear evidence that expertise from a medical toxicology physician plays a crucial role in saving lives and optimizing healthcare delivery,” said Paul Wax, MD, FACMT, the lead study author and Executive Director of ACMT.

The study underscores the necessity for expanded access to specialized medical toxicology care, particularly in hospitals that manage critically ill poisoned pediatric patients.

We wish to recognize the study authors, Paul Wax, MD, Rachel Culbreth, PhD, MPH, Jeffrey Brent, MD, PhD, Christina Hantsch, MD, Theresa Mikhailov, MD, PhD, Nancy Brundage, MPH, BSN, and Kim Aldy, DO, MBA, whose deep dedication and expertise in the fields of Medical Toxicology and Pediatrics contributed immeasurably to the quality of this work.

The full study is available in JAMA Network Open and can be accessed here.

The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) is a professional, nonprofit association of physicians board certified in medical toxicology and other professionals with expertise in this area. ACMT members specialize in the prevention, evaluation, treatment, and monitoring of injury and illness from exposures to drugs and chemicals, as well as biological and radiological agents. Medical Toxicologists work in clinical, academic, governmental, and public health settings, and provide poison control center leadership.

