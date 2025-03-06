Bright Start Ed-Tech Launches Crowdfunding Campaign with Funding Hope to Personalize Learning Through AI

Illoominate the future for every child

Bright Start is on a mission to revolutionize education through AI-powered technology, a personalized learning experience that adapts to each student

Bright Start Ed-Tech is creating an AI-powered mobile app that customizes lessons for each student, moving away from the outdated “one-size-fits-all” approach—helping kids learn smarter, not harder.” — Gary Surdm, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Start Ed-Tech Inc., founded by Professor Gary Surdam, is thrilled to announce the launch of its crowdfunding campaign in partnership with Funding Hope. Bright Start is on a mission to revolutionize education through AI-powered technology, creating a personalized learning experience that adapts to each student’s unique needs.Traditional education often relies on a “one-size-fits-all” approach, but Bright Start Ed-Tech is changing that. By leveraging data from schools, teachers, and education programs, Bright Start’s innovative mobile platform delivers customized lessons, improving academic success and addressing diverse learning needs.“Our goal is to ensure that every student receives the personalized instruction they deserve,” said Professor Surdam. “This campaign will allow us to accelerate the development of our AI-driven platform, making a meaningful impact on education.”A key part of this initiative is Bright Start’s collaboration with a talented team of university interns led by Director of Technology Sam Leung. This program not only fosters innovation but also provides invaluable mentorship and hands-on experience for students in the field.Supporters can learn more and contribute to Bright Start’s vision by visiting the crowdfunding campaign page:🔗 Bright Start Crowdfunding CampaignWatch the campaign video here:▶️ Bright Start VideoFor media inquiries or further information, please contact:📧 Gary Surdam, President – gary.surdam@illoominate.net📞 (951) 440-4561Join us in shaping the future of education—one personalized lesson at a time!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.