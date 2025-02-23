New Haven Barracks- Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B5000795

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 02/22/2025 at 2202 hours

STREET: Happy Valley Rd

TOWN: Bridport

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Gravel / Icy

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Noah Quesnel

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: 328I

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Severe

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

VICTIM #1

NAME : Adrian Mal Pica Fuentes

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport VT

INJURIES: Serious Bodily Injury

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

Victim #2

NAME: Juvenile Male

AGE: 18

SEATBELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury

INJURIES: Moderate Bodily Injury

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Happy Valley Rd in Bridport, Vermont.

At this time, initial investigation has revealed that Noah Quesnel (22) was operating a 2011 white BMW 328I at a speed that was excessive for the road conditions. This caused a crash, resulting in both Quesnel and a passenger identified as Adrian Mal Pica Fuentes (30) needing to be transported to UVM Medical center for serious bodily injuries.

There was a third male (18), who sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Porter Medical Center.

Prior to his transport, Troopers observed indicators of impairment from Quesnel. He was screened and subsequently transported to UVM Medical Center for his injuries.

Quesnel received a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation, and DUI.

VCVCs are pending.

The Vermont State Police was assisted by Vergennes Rescue, Middlebury Rescue, and Bridport Volunteer Rescue Squad.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/05/25 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes