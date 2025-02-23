New Haven Barracks- Multiple Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B5000795
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 02/22/2025 at 2202 hours
STREET: Happy Valley Rd
TOWN: Bridport
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Gravel / Icy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Noah Quesnel
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL: 328I
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Severe
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
VICTIM #1
NAME : Adrian Mal Pica Fuentes
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport VT
INJURIES: Serious Bodily Injury
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
Victim #2
NAME: Juvenile Male
AGE: 18
SEATBELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury
INJURIES: Moderate Bodily Injury
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Happy Valley Rd in Bridport, Vermont.
At this time, initial investigation has revealed that Noah Quesnel (22) was operating a 2011 white BMW 328I at a speed that was excessive for the road conditions. This caused a crash, resulting in both Quesnel and a passenger identified as Adrian Mal Pica Fuentes (30) needing to be transported to UVM Medical center for serious bodily injuries.
There was a third male (18), who sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Porter Medical Center.
Prior to his transport, Troopers observed indicators of impairment from Quesnel. He was screened and subsequently transported to UVM Medical Center for his injuries.
Quesnel received a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation, and DUI.
VCVCs are pending.
The Vermont State Police was assisted by Vergennes Rescue, Middlebury Rescue, and Bridport Volunteer Rescue Squad.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/05/25 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court-Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
