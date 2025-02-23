Navégalo's New Data Center in Costa Rica Now Open to Hyperscalers, Government, and Corporate Clients

Navégalo Data Center: Redefining Data Security, Sustainability, and Connectivity in Latin America

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, February 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navégalo Data Center is transforming the landscape of data security, sustainability, and connectivity in Latin America. Strategically located in Costa Rica, Navégalo caters to the sophisticated needs of Hyperscalers, Government Institutions, and Corporate Clients worldwide. With cutting-edge infrastructure powered by sustainable energy and direct access to major submarine cables, Navégalo ensures exceptional reliability and global connectivity. As the region’s most certified data center, Navégalo sets a new benchmark for excellence and innovation.Industry-Leading Certifications and Global StandardsNavégalo stands as one of the most certified data center in Latin America, demonstrating its commitment to quality, security, and sustainability. The facility proudly holds the following international certifications:• ISO 9001 – Quality Management System• ISO 14001 – Environmental Management System• ISO 14064 – Greenhouse Gas Emissions• ISO 27001 – Information Security Management• ISO 50001 – Energy Management SystemFurther solidifying its reliability, Navégalo is Rated 3 Certified and is on track to achieving the prestigious Tier III Certification. Additionally, Navégalo is recognized with the Essential Costa Rica certification by Procomer, underscoring its commitment to national and international standards of excellence.Sustainability and Security at the CoreNavégalo is at the forefront of sustainability, operating as the most sustainable data center in the region with a carbon-neutral status powered by 15 MW of renewable energy, significantly reducing its environmental impact.Security is a top priority at Navégalo, positioning it as the most secure data center in Latin America. Key security features include:• 24/7/365 NOC and SOC Monitoring: Continuous network and security oversight.• On-Site Security: Presence of both local security officers and government police for unmatched physical security.• Advanced Cybersecurity Measures: Comprehensive DDoS protection ensuring maximum cybersecurity resilience.Unmatched Connectivity and Network CapacityNavégalo offers unparalleled connectivity with over 30 Internet and content providers connected through redundant external and internal paths, ensuring optimal network reliability and resilience. The facility provides direct access to PAC, Arcos, and Maya submarine cables, enhancing global data transfer speeds and connectivity.The data center also connects to CRIX (Costa Rica Internet Exchange) and FLIX (Florida Internet Exchange), optimizing both local and international peering options, thereby minimizing latency for global clients.Navégalo’s network is connected to over 590 Global Points of Presence, guaranteeing the lowest latency and fastest response times. This extensive global reach ensures that latency is reduced to the minimum, providing clients with exceptional connectivity and performance.With the capacity to host up to 280 racks, Navégalo is equipped to meet the growing demands of Hyperscalers, Government Institutions, and Corporate Clients.Setting a New Benchmark for Data Centers in Latin America“Navégalo is not just a data center; it’s a strategic hub for connectivity, security, and sustainability. Our state-of-the-art infrastructure and strategic location in Costa Rica distinguish us as one of the most unique and capable data centers in Latin America,” stated Tyson Ennis, CEO of Navégalo.Denisse Salman, CFO of Navégalo, added, “We are committed to empowering businesses with reliable, secure, and sustainable infrastructure. Our world-class certifications and robust security measures provide our clients with the confidence to innovate and grow without limitations.”About Navégalo Data CenterNavégalo Data Center is the leading provider of certified, sustainable, and secure data center solutions in Latin America. Strategically located in Costa Rica, the facility offers advanced infrastructure, including redundant connectivity, access to global submarine cables, and comprehensive security measures. Navégalo is the preferred choice for Hyperscalers, Government Institutions, and Corporate Clients, ensuring exceptional reliability, sustainability, and security.For more information, visit www.navegalo.com or contact:

