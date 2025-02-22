PHILIPPINES, February 22 - Press Release

February 22, 2025 Gatchalian: Enhance learners' AI proficiency to boost work readiness To boost learners' readiness for the jobs of the future, Senator Win Gatchalian is urging the Department of Education (DepEd) to enhance their proficiency when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI). Gatchalian pointed to a finding by the 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) Report, which revealed that 60% of surveyed Filipino companies reported proficiency in 'AI and Big Data' as their priority in upskilling and reskilling in the next five years. "The jobs of the future will demand AI proficiency, and our learners must be ready. Ang mga trabahong darating ay nangangailangan ng bagong kasanayan—at kung hindi natin ihahanda ang ating mga mag-aaral ngayon, maaaring mahuli tayo sa takbo ng pandaigdigang ekonomiya," Gatchalian said during the launch of the Education Center for AI Research (E-CAIR). "AI must be integrated to create innovative solutions, policy interventions, and strategic approaches that ensure an enabling learning environment, the welfare of teachers, the well-being of learners, efficient learning delivery in all its forms, and a future-ready workforce," Gatchalian added. He emphasized, however, the need to bridge the digital divide so that AI in education can become a tool for inclusion and not a tool for further exclusion. As of May 2023, only 63 percent of elementary schools, 71 percent of junior high schools, and 68 percent of senior high schools under the DepEd have internet connectivity. Data from the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) also revealed that six out of ten Filipino learners attend schools where principals reported a lack of digital resources (63%) and inadequate or poor-quality digital resources (63%), including desktop or laptop computers, internet access, learning management systems, or school learning platforms. To address challenges, Gatchalian filed the Digital Transformation in Basic Education Act (Senate Bill No. 383). Under the proposed measure, the DepEd in collaboration with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) shall ensure the adoption of digital technology for the continuous delivery of basic education and the digital transformation of the basic education system. Gatchalian: Kaalaman ng mga bata sa artificial intelligence mahalaga sa kahandaan sa trabaho Upang mapaigting ang kahandaan ng mga mag-aaral para sa mga 'jobs of the future' o mga trabahong kakailanganin ng bansa sa hinaharap, hinihimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Department of Education (DepEd) na iangat ang kaalaman at kahandaan ng mga mag-aaral pagdating sa artificial intelligence (AI). Ibinahagi ni Gatchalian ang isa sa mga resulta ng 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) Report, kung saan lumabas na 60% ng mga na-survey na Pilipinong kompanya ang nagsasabing 'AI at Big Data' ang kanilang prayoridad sa upskilling at reskilling sa susunod na limang taon. "Kakailanganin ng mga trabaho sa hinaharap ang kasanayan sa AI, at dapat maging handa ang ating mga mag-aaral. Ang mga trabahong darating ay nangangailangan ng bagong kasanayan—at kung hindi natin ihahanda ang ating mga mag-aaral ngayon, maaaring mahuli tayo sa takbo ng pandaigdigang ekonomiya," ani Gatchalian sa paglulunsad ng Education Center for AI Research (E-CAIR). "Kailangang maging bahagi ang AI sa paglikha ng mga inobasyon at mga solusyon, mga policy intervention, at mga estratehiya upang maging angkop ang kapaligiran ng mga mag-aaral sa kanilang pagkatuto, upang itaguyod ang kapakanan ng ating mga guro at mag-aaral, tiyakin ang mabisang pag-aaral, at tiyakin ang kahandaan ng ating workforce sa hinaharap," dagdag na pahayag ni Gatchalian. Ngunit ayon sa mambabatas, kailangang tugunan ang hamong dulot ng digital divide upang mapakinabangan ng lahat ng mga mag-aaral ang AI. Batay kasi sa datos noong Mayo 2023, 63% lamang ng mga elementary schools, 71% ng mga junior high schools, at 68% ng mga senior high schools ang may internet. Ayon pa sa 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), anim sa sampung mag-aaral ang pumapasok sa mga paaralan kung saan iniulat ng punong-guro ang kawalan ng digital resources (63%), pati na rin ang kakulangan ng mga dekalidad na digital resources (63%), kabilang ang desktop o laptop computers, internet access, learning management systems, o school learning platforms. Upang tugunan ang mga hamong ito, inihain ni Gatchalian ang Digital Transformation in Basic Education Act (Senate Bill No. 383). Sa ilalim ng naturang panukala, makikipagtulungan ang DepEd sa Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) at sa Department of Science and Technology (DOST) upang tiyakin ang paggamit ng digital technology sa paghahatid ng edukasyon at ang digital transformation ng sistema ng edukasyon.

