Pro Spex Academy Launches Maryland’s First Hands-On Home Inspector Training Center

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pro Spex Academy, Inc., Maryland’s first hands-on home inspector training center, has officially opened in Laurel, MD, offering an innovative, experience-based approach to home inspection education.The grand opening event, held in early February, featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Mayor of Laurel, representatives from the Office of Economic Development, and the Office of Building Inspections, marking a significant milestone in vocational training for the region.Located at 606 Main Street, Laurel, MD 20707, the academy aims to equip aspiring and seasoned home inspectors with real-world, hands-on experience, addressing a long-standing gap in industry training. Unlike traditional programs that rely solely on classroom instruction, Pro Spex Academy provides on-site training, ensuring graduates enter the workforce job-ready.Bridging the Gap in Home Inspector TrainingCurrently, Maryland requires only a 72-hour classroom course for home inspector licensing, without mandatory field training or apprenticeships. This has led to high dropout rates among new inspectors and a steep learning curve for those who enter the industry.Key Features of Pro Spex Academy’s Training Program:✔ Hands-on field inspections in real properties✔ Live demonstrations of home inspection techniques✔ One-on-one mentorship from experienced professionals✔ Continuing education courses for licensed home inspectors✔ Future expansion into commercial building inspections and real estate agent trainingGrand Opening Event HighlightsThe ribbon-cutting ceremony saw attendance from key community stakeholders, including economic development leaders and financial institutions like FSC First, which supports small businesses in Prince George’s County. Following the event, Pro Spex Academy hosted a two-day open house, allowing visitors to tour the facility, meet instructors, and explore course offerings.Industry Impact: Elevating Standards in Home InspectionMaryland’s home inspection industry lacks structured, hands-on training opportunities. Currently, most inspectors in the Washington, D.C. metro area seeking practical experience must travel to Pennsylvania.With Pro Spex Academy, aspiring home inspectors now have access to high-quality, local training, which will:● Reduce failure rates among new inspectors● Improve homebuyer confidence in professional inspections● Raise industry standards by incorporating real-world applicationsThe academy has also partnered with leading home inspector associations to develop aninnovative curriculum that integrates both classroom knowledge and hands-on fieldwork.Upcoming Courses & Enrollment DetailsClasses officially begin on February 26, 2025, with registration opening the week of February 1st.Interested individuals can sign up online at https://pro-spex-academy.com/courses Upcoming Training Course:● Home Inspection Licensing Course (Hands-On & Classroom-Based)● Advanced Inspection Techniques (For Licensed Inspectors)● Commercial Building Inspection Training (Coming Soon)● Continuing Education for Real Estate Agents (Planned Expansion)What’s Next for Pro Spex Academy?Looking ahead, Pro Spex Academy plans to:● Expand course offerings for commercial inspectors and real estate professionals● Develop apprenticeship opportunities to further bridge the experience gap● Collaborate with industry leaders to shape the future of home inspection trainingFor media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact Glenford Blanc at support@pro-spex-academy.com.About Pro Spex AcademyPro Spex Academy is Maryland’s first on-site training center for home inspectors, dedicated toproviding hands-on, practical education that prepares students for successful careers. Located inLaurel, MD, the academy was founded by Glenford & Yvonne Blanc to address the critical need forexperiential training in the home inspection industry. By combining classroom learning with real-world applications, Pro Spex Academy aims to elevate professional standards and improve outcomes for inspectors across Maryland.For more information, visit https://.pro-spex-academy.com or call 844.675.8851.

