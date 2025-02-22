Submit Release
VSP St Johnsbury/ Vandalism

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A40001415

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                         

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: Overnight hours of 02/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: 10 Railroad St, Wells River, VT

VIOLATION: Vandalism

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                         

 

 

VICTIM: Wells River Chevrolet

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police were notified of a vandalism to a customer’s vehicle at Wells River Chevrolet Dealership. Upon investigation the vehicles fuel tank had a hole drilled into it and drained the tank out onto the ground. This incident occurred sometime between 1700 hours yesterday and 0800 this morning.

 

State Police are asking for anyone who may have seen or heard anything about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Haley at the St Johnsbury State Police Barracks at 802-748-3111 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

