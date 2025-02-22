VSP St Johnsbury/ Vandalism
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A40001415
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Overnight hours of 02/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: 10 Railroad St, Wells River, VT
VIOLATION: Vandalism
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Wells River Chevrolet
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police were notified of a vandalism to a customer’s vehicle at Wells River Chevrolet Dealership. Upon investigation the vehicles fuel tank had a hole drilled into it and drained the tank out onto the ground. This incident occurred sometime between 1700 hours yesterday and 0800 this morning.
State Police are asking for anyone who may have seen or heard anything about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Haley at the St Johnsbury State Police Barracks at 802-748-3111 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Trooper Jason Haley
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
