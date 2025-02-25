Televero Health Eliminates Wait Times with Same-Day, 7-Day-a-Week Online Psychiatry and Counseling Services

Patients experience better access and greater flexibility with newly added Sunday sessions and extended evening hours

The demand for behavioral health services continues to rise. We are removing barriers to care and ensuring more people can receive high-quality mental health support when they need it most.” — Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero Health

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Televero Health is proud to announce the expansion of its service hours to better meet the growing demand for accessible mental health care. This expansion ensures that individuals and families can access mental health care at times that fit their schedules. Televero Health is now offering appointments on Sundays as well as extended weekend and evening availability.

"The demand for behavioral health services continues to rise, and flexibility in scheduling is critical," said Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero Health. "By expanding our availability, we are removing barriers to care and ensuring more people can receive high-quality mental health support when they need it most."

This expansion is particularly beneficial for students, working professionals, and families who may find it challenging to schedule appointments during traditional business hours. Televero Health’s team of licensed mental health professionals will continue to offer a wide range of services, including therapy, counseling, and psychiatric support, all delivered through a convenient virtual platform.

With a commitment to accessibility, Televero Health accepts insurance and Medicaid, making high-quality virtual therapy and psychiatric services affordable for students, educators, families, and professionals.

Televero Health welcomes referrals from primary care physicians and specialty providers for behavioral health treatment, ensuring patients can secure a telehealth appointment within days rather than months. The practice also accepts new patients without a doctor’s referral, offering same-day appointments. For more information about Televero Health—or to refer a patient or schedule an appointment—please visit the televerohealth.com website.

Serving individuals, schools, and organizations with behavioral health across Texas and Florida, Televero Health is a leading provider of virtual mental health services, offering therapy and psychiatric care tailored to the unique needs of individuals aged 5-95. Offering same-week appointments accessible via computer or smartphone, Televero Health accepts most major insurance plans. Committed to increasing access to behavioral health support, Televero Health partners with school districts, businesses, and communities to provide high-quality, patient-centered care. Additionally, our team includes bilingual (Spanish) psychiatrists and counselors to better serve our diverse patient community.

Televero Health is tackling the nation's top healthcare challenge by providing convenient, high-quality behavioral healthcare via telehealth. Partnering with primary care physicians and other specialists across Texas, Televero Health ensures patients receive timely appointments with licensed professionals, accepting over 20 commercial insurance plans.

To learn more about Televero Health’s care, visit: https://televerohealth.com.

