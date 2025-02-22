Mike Stoker Exposes the Untold Stories of Trump’s Environmental Policy and the Battle to Protect America's Public Health

A revealing look behind the bureaucratic curtain in “Inside Trump’s EPA.”

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mike Stoker’s “ Inside Trump’s EPA ” is the first and only insider account of what truly happens within the Environmental Protection Agency. A must-read for anyone invested or interested in environmental policy, Stoker’s book provides an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the challenges, controversies, and successes faced by the EPA, providing valuable insights into both the first term of the Trump presidency and what could unfold in the second term.As the former Southwest Administrator of the EPA, Stoker managed the agency’s efforts across a vast territory that included 70 million people, spanning from the Mariana Islands to the West to the Navajo Nation to the East, with Guam, America Samoa, Hawaii, California, Arizona, and Nevada in between. As the Southwest Region Administrator Stoker handled major environmental issues such as Superfund site management, transboundary sewage at the US-Mexico border, and the cleanup of abandoned uranium mines on Native American lands. With his front-line perspective, Stoker sheds light on the intricate political battles and difficult decisions made in order to safeguard the environment and public health in the face of immense political pressure.One of the most striking aspects of the book is Stoker’s account of his firing by EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler after refusing to carry out unethical orders that would have endangered California’s environment. Disappointed by Wheeler’s decision, President Trump reappointed Stoker weeks later as his personal representative to the Western Interstate Energy Commission. His courage and dedication to the EPA’s core mission, even at the risk of his career, shows his commitment to protecting the nation’s most vulnerable ecosystems and communities. Stoker’s actions earned praise not only from environmental advocates but also from political opponents. Democrat House Speaker acknowledged his leadership, stating, “Thank you again, Mike, for your leadership” and for restoring a transparent process at the EPA that engages the public.Through “Inside Trump’s EPA,” readers gain access to an insider’s perspective on how the EPA navigated environmental crises, enforced key laws like the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act, and collaborated across political lines to ensure the health and safety of American communities. This eye-opening book is essential reading for environmental studies students, consultants, contractors engaging with the EPA, and anyone invested in the future of America’s environmental policies.Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, “Inside Trump’s EPA” accounts the battles, ethical dilemmas, and environmental challenges faced during Trump’s first administration’s EPA, as told by former Southwest Administrator Mike Stoker. Stoker is now serving as the President & CEO of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayer Advocacy Center. For more information, visit www.sbctac.org About Mike Stoker:Mike Stoker is an attorney, former elected member of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, former Majority Counsel to Congress, and former Chairman of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board. Stoker also served as the Southwest Administrator of the U.S. EPA, where he played a pivotal role in shaping environmental policy in the western U.S. during the Trump administration.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

