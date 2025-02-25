Black Rain Unveils Electric Cheese and Chocolate Grater for Effortless Precision

Grate cheese and chocolate with Grater Rain's one-touch operation, customizable blades, and fridge-friendly storage for a mess-free experience

I'm thrilled to introduce this new kitchen essential to cooks everywhere.” — Jimmy Olmes, CEO and Founder of Black Rain

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The brand behind Black Rain and White Rain electric pepper and salt mills—symbols of culinary excellence designed for cooking enthusiasts and chefs seeking high-quality seasoning with ease and precision—is thrilled to announce the debut of yet another innovative kitchen companion, Grater Rain.Grater Rain, now available to consumers on Amazon, is a versatile kitchen tool that can grate hard cheese, chocolate, and more at the push of a button, delivering a steady, even flow of grated ingredients suitable for small and large portions. Its advanced design includes interchangeable blades for customizable grating textures, including fine, coarse, or shaved, that quickly grate ingredients with accuracy in a matter of seconds. The device includes a rechargeable battery and packs enough grating power on a single charge to last up to three months of use. Fridge-friendly storage means ingredients will stay fresh and ready for use without the need for cleanup."Our latest engineering innovation, Grater Rain, has been meticulously designed for efficiency, durability, and convenience; it will reduce mess and ensure that meal preparation is much easier and more enjoyable," said Jimmy Olmes, CEO and Founder of Black Rain. "I'm thrilled to introduce this new kitchen essential to cooks everywhere."Before its official launch, Grater Rain underwent a highly successful crowdfunding campaign that raised nearly $250,000 and garnered stellar reviews from early backers. Five months ago, this soft launch helped perfect the product and establish Grater Rain as a must-have kitchen tool.Grater Rain retails for $199.95 and will be offered on Amazon at an introductory price of $149.95. Every Grater Rain purchase comes with a three-year warranty.For more information, visit www.blackrainpepper.com or Amazon.About Black Rain:Wild Ideas Inc. is the parent company of Black Rain, founded by inventor and serial entrepreneur Jimmy Olmes. Olmes has been in the apparel design, sport accessories, and watch business for the past 40 years and created leading-edge activewear, handbags, jewelry, and a wide range of performance watches and is the founder of REACTOR Watches. Olmes used his extensive engineering and design background to create the Black Rain Pepper Mill - the Pepper Mill Perfected. For more information, visit BlackRain's website and their Amazon store

