TBI AGENTS INVESTIGATING SMYRNA OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

SMYRNA– At the request of the 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI Special Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at an apartment complex on Great Circle in Smyrna.

The preliminary investigation indicates the incident began at at approximately 2 a.m., when Smyrna police officers responded to a report of subjects breaking into vehicles. A foot pursuit ensued, and for reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and at least one officer fired his service weapon, striking one of the suspects. The injured suspect was transported to an area hospital where he is being treated. The whereabouts of the second suspect are unknown at this time. No law enforcement officers were hurt in this incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events in the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.