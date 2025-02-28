REVO: the new Wireless Tattoo machine standard.

REVO: Introducing the Wireless Tattoo Revolution!

RightStuff Tattoo Machines is proud to announce REVO – the innovative wireless tattoo machine designed to unleash every artist's creative potential.

WROCLAW, POLAND, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RightStuff Tattoo Machines Launches REVO Wireless Tattoo DeviceRightStuff Tattoo Machines has released the REVO wireless tattoo device, designed to offer artists enhanced operational flexibility. The device incorporates features intended to address the demands of contemporary tattooing practices.**Device Features:*** **Wireless Functionality:** The REVO device eliminates traditional corded operation.* **Battery Capacity:** The device utilizes a 2600 mAh battery, providing extended operational time.* **Stroke Variation:** The device offers five adjustable stroke length options (3.2/3.5/3.8/4.2/4.7 mm).* **Cartridge Compatibility:** The device is designed to be compatible with standard tattoo cartridges.* **Ergonomic Considerations:** The device is designed with a focus on user comfort, with weight variations of 160g (standard) and 190g (heavy).* **Motor Specifications:** The device features a 10000 rpm motor and adjustable voltage (3-7 volts).* **Device Specifications:*** Grip: 33 mm* Length: 112.5 mm* Diameter: 29.5 mm* Needle depth: up to 4 mm* Material: aluminum**Contact Information:**For further information, inquiries may be directed to RightStuff Tattoo Machines.**Social Media Presence:**Updates regarding the REVO device are accessible through RightStuff Tattoo Machines' social media platforms.

