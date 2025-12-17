DFW Party Rental Introduces Classic Arcade Game Rentals in Frisco, TX

Arcade Game Rental

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DFW Party Rental is bringing the excitement of the arcade straight to events and celebrations in Frisco, Texas, with its brand-new lineup of classic and modern arcade game rentals. Whether you're looking to relive the nostalgia of retro gaming or experience the latest interactive entertainment, these arcade rentals are perfect for birthday parties, corporate events, school functions, and more.

DFW Party Rental now offers a variety of retro arcade games, including timeless favorites like Pac-Man, Galaga, Donkey Kong, and more. With an extensive selection, event hosts can create a full arcade experience that keeps guests engaged and entertained for hours.

“We are thrilled to bring arcade-style fun to events in Frisco,” said Jason Barney, Owner at DFW Party Rental. “Whether it's a retro-themed party or a high-tech gaming experience, our arcade rentals provide non-stop excitement for all ages.”

These arcade game rentals are a hassle-free entertainment solution, as DFW Party Rental takes care of delivery, setup, and maintenance. Customers can rent individual games or bundle multiple options to create a customized gaming zone tailored to their event’s theme and space.

In addition to arcade games, DFW Party Rental offers a wide range of entertainment options, including bounce houses, inflatable obstacle courses, water slides, carnival rides, and more. The company prioritizes cleanliness, safety, and top-tier customer service to ensure a seamless rental experience.

Frisco residents and event organizers can now book video game rental through DFW Party Rental’s website or by contacting the company directly. Availability is limited, so early reservations are encouraged.

For more information about DFW Party Rental’s arcade game rentals in Frisco, TX, or to book an event, visit www.dfwpartyrental.com or call (888) 584-6424.

About DFW Party Rental
DFW Party Rental is a premier provider of high-quality party and event rental equipment North of Dallas. Specializing in arcade games, inflatables, carnival rides, and more, the company is committed to delivering unforgettable entertainment experiences for events of all sizes.

Media Contact:

Jason Barney
DFW Party Rental
+1 888-584-6424
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DFW Party Rental Introduces Classic Arcade Game Rentals in Frisco, TX

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Jason Barney
DFW Party Rental
+1 888-584-6424
Company/Organization
DFW Party Rental
1115 JC Ln #4a
Pilot Point, Texas, 76258
United States
+1 8885846424
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

DFW Party Rental is the premier provider of event and party rentals in North Texas. They are keeping their customers happy. They offer a high-quality inflatable water slide, Combo Bouncers, bounce houses, and other great rental services. DFW Party Rental is all about fun. They provide experiences for kids' birthday parties. They also cater to school and church events. Corporate gatherings and large community celebrations are part of their services too. They make sure every event is a big success. They understand the importance of creating joyful, stress-free celebrations. Their extensive inventory includes a variety of inflatables, carnival games, concessions, and other party essentials. But what truly sets them apart is their exceptional selection of water slides.

DFW Party Rental in Pilot Point TX

More From This Author
DFW Party Rental Introduces Classic Arcade Game Rentals in Frisco, TX
Turn Any Event into a Carnival with DFW Party Rental’s Tents, Games, and Rides in Pilot Point, TX
DFW Party Rental Announces Stress-Free Event Planning with Full-Service Party Equipment Rentals in Pilot Point, TX
View All Stories From This Author