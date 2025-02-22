RE: VT Route 104, Fairfax

This was supposed to go to Roadway Alerts. My apologies

From: Gomes, Cullen

Sent: Saturday, February 22, 2025 9:18 AM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: VT Route 104, Fairfax

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans State Police Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Both lanes on VT Route 104 in Fairfax will be shut down for a vehicle in the roadway near the crossroad of Rocky Ridge Rd

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully

Thanks,

Cullen Gomes

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173