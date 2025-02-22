Submit Release
RE: VT Route 104, Fairfax

This was supposed to go to Roadway Alerts. My apologies

 

From: Gomes, Cullen
Sent: Saturday, February 22, 2025 9:18 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans State Police Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Both lanes on VT Route 104 in Fairfax will be shut down for a vehicle in the roadway near the crossroad of Rocky Ridge Rd

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully

 

Thanks,

Cullen Gomes

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173

 

