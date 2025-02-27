Founder of Speaking To Millions™ Creates New Civility Narrative

CEO and Founder of Speaking To Millions™, Dr. Christy Iwuchukwu. World civility ambassador. World Civility Leader HRH King Clyde Rivers Dr. Rozita Lee, Former White House advisor under President Barack Obama Administration

Dr. Christy Iwuchukwu’s ‘Storytell to Sell’ program empowers women to own their voices, speak with confidence, and step into leadership on a global stage.

We need more programs like Dr. Iwuchukwu’s ‘Storytell To Sell’ to advance women's equity. History will see it as a key civility narrative driving global change for women.” — World Civility Leader HRH King Clyde Rivers

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Christy Iwuchukwu , founder of Speaking to Millions™, is championing a new civility narrative, mentoring women to share their stories with confidence and boldness. Through her global travels, Dr. Iwuchukwu recognized a critical gap—women’s voices were missing from key conversations in the public square.She observed that many women, despite their knowledge and experiences, remained unseen and unheard on the world’s most influential stages. Determined to change this, Dr. Iwuchukwu created ‘Storytell to Sell’, a groundbreaking program designed to empower women to speak for themselves and take ownership of their narratives."I recognize the powerful voices of women who have been silent or silenced around the world," says Dr. Iwuchukwu. "That’s why I created the ‘Storytell to Sell’ program—to equip them with the confidence and skills to share their stories boldly and authentically."This program, pioneered by modern-day women thought leaders, is set to redefine how women step into leadership, influence, and authority through storytelling.Dr. Rozita Lee, the former white house advisor under President Barack Obama Administration, has stated that Dr. Iwuchukwu’s training program has been very impactful in her communication with government leadership.Elsa Caleb, a seasoned business strategist with over 26 years of experience, shared, "Before joining this course, I was always behind the scenes, never truly speaking about myself. But Dr. Christy’s program has not only given me the confidence to own my voice, but it has also refined my ability to communicate effectively. This experience has opened doors I never imagined—including opportunities at the House of Lords. Dr. Christy doesn’t just teach; she unlocks the potential within you.”Dr. Christy's program challenged me to refine my message, elevate my confidence, and bring more heart into my speaking. As a chancellor, I’ve always focused on precision, but she helped me connect deeper with my audience. Her program isn’t just about speaking—it’s about transformation. No matter your level, you will walk away sharper, more empowered, and ready to impact the world."~ Professor Michal Pitzl, Chancellor, United Graduate Seminary and InternationalDr. Robin Lococo, the president and founder, Challenged Champions and Heroes said “Dr. Christy's 'Storytell to Sell' program transformed me in just five weeks. I went from avoiding the spotlight to launching my own show—something I never imagined doing. She helped me break through my fears, build confidence, and find my voice. Her program isn't just about storytelling; it's about stepping into your power. If you're ready to grow, to be challenged, and to take action, this is the program for you."From the World Civility Leader HRH King Clyde Rivers, “We need more programs like Dr. Iwuchukwu’s ‘Storytell To Sell’ to advance women's equity. History will see it as a key civility narrative driving global change for women.”

