Dr. V’s The Healing Circle Named a Critically Acclaimed Bestseller by The Los Angeles Tribune

Fertility Beyond 40 —A Love Month Special Global Broadcast Now Available in Amazon: Dr V’s Critically-Acclaimedo Bestseller book, The Healing Circle: A Story of Health, Science & Love

A Landmark Work in Regenerative Medicine Earns Prestigious Recognition, Inspiring a Global Conversation on Fertility After 40

This book represents the next chapter in fertility, regenerative health, and the evolving nature of medical science. Dr. V is at the forefront of this movement, and her work deserves recognition.” — Editorial Board, The Los Angeles Tribune

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Healing Circle: A Story of Health, Science & Love, authored by Dr. Maribelle Verdiales, has been recognized as a Critically Acclaimed Bestseller by The Los Angeles Tribune, a distinction reserved for books that demonstrate literary excellence, scientific credibility, and lasting social impact.This honor is granted only to select works that meet the rigorous standards of The Los Angeles Tribune and the Creedence Board of Publishing Excellence, which evaluates books based on their writing quality, design, cultural relevance, and potential to influence the public discourse on pressing issues.The recognition comes as The Healing Circle continues to gain traction in both medical and holistic health communities, sparking discussions on the evolving landscape of regenerative medicine, integrative health, and fertility solutions for women over 40.To further explore the themes presented in the book, The Los Angeles Tribune will host a global broadcast titled "Fertility Past 40 – A Love Month Special" on February 22, 2025 from 10am to 12pm PST/1 PM to 3 PM EST. The event will bring together medical professionals, thought leaders, and individuals who have navigated fertility challenges later in life, shedding light on the emerging possibilities in reproductive medicine and alternative healing approaches.A New Paradigm in HealingDr. Maribelle Verdiales, or “Dr. V” as her colleagues and patients endearingly call her, is an established figure in fertility and regenerative medicine who offers a personal and professional perspective on the limitations of conventional healthcare and the potential for self-healing in The Healing Circle.Her work is informed by both scientific research and lived experience. At the age of 39, she lost her husband to cancer—a tragedy that forced her to confront the shortcomings of modern medicine. Through this experience, she began questioning the standard approach to disease treatment and seeking alternative paths to healing.Her exploration led her to Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, a regenerative technique that has since become a cornerstone of her medical practice. By utilizing the body’s own cellular repair mechanisms, PRP has demonstrated promising results in fertility restoration, tissue regeneration, and overall wellness.The Healing Circle: The Future of HealingWith its groundbreaking research, compelling personal narratives, and actionable insights, The Healing Circle has positioned itself as a defining work in the conversation about regenerative medicine and fertility.As discussions around aging, reproductive health, and medical innovation continue to evolve, Dr. Verdiales’ book serves as both a resource and a challenge to traditional medical paradigms.Throughout The Healing Circle, Dr. V presents compelling case studies, medical insights, and holistic practices that challenge conventional medical narratives. Her book is not just a reflection on healing but a call to rethink how the body functions and what it is capable of achieving when given the right conditions.The recognition of The Healing Circle coincides with a growing global interest in fertility treatments for women over 40, a subject that has been met with both advancements in reproductive medicine and ongoing societal debates.In response to this rising discourse, The Los Angeles Tribune is hosting "Fertility Past 40 – A Love Month Special Global Broadcast" on February 22 from 10am to 12pm PST / 1pm to 3pm EST which can be watched live or recorded by tuning into “The Los Angeles Tribune” in YouTube, Facebook, Linked-in, and X.“Fertility Beyond 40” —A Timely ConversationModerated by Dr. Maribelle Verdiales, MD – A leader in regenerative medicine, fertility optimization, and integrative healing, Dr. Verdiales brings her expertise and firsthand experience to this vital discussion on how the body can heal itself at any stage of life, the broadcast will feature an extraordinary panel brings together renowned physicians, fertility pioneers, and wellness innovators who are leading the way in modern medicine, holistic healing, and biohacking breakthroughs including:- Dr. Hector F. Nario, MD – A leading expert in integrative reproductive medicine, Dr. Nario is transforming the way we approach fertility and hormonal balance through cutting-edge treatments that merge science and holistic healing.- Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh, MD – Known as “The Egg Whisperer,” Dr. Aimee is a globally recognized fertility specialist, helping thousands of women maximize their fertility potential at any age.- Dr. Uliana Dorofeyeva, MD – A trailblazer in reproductive endocrinology and regenerative fertility, Dr. Uliana’s research is redefining what’s possible for women seeking to conceive later in life.- Dr. Austin Lake, DPT – A dedicated functional medicine provider, author, and creator of an online program specializing in hormonal health and reproductive longevity, bringing the latest evidence-based insights to optimize fertility and well-being.- Dr. Tracey Stroup, ND/CNHP – A naturopathic doctor and clinical nutritionist, Dr. Tracey specializes in natural hormone balance, detoxification, and restoring the body’s innate healing power.- Jennifer Waters, LAc – A distinguished fertility acupuncturist and light therapy expert, Jennifer brings ancient healing modalities into modern practice for optimal reproductive and cellular health.- Tereza & Anthony Lolli – Producers of Biohack Yourself and SheHealed, this visionary duo has pushed the boundaries of science, wellness, and self-healing, uncovering the most innovative ways to optimize health, fertility, and longevity.Why This Event Matters for EveryoneThis broadcast is not just about fertility—it’s about the bigger picture of health, longevity, and thriving at any age.Who Should Attend?- Women navigating fertility at 35, 40, or beyond- Anyone interested in hormonal health, longevity, and reversing reproductive aging- Practitioners, biohackers, and wellness professionals looking for cutting-edge insights- Individuals seeking natural, science-backed ways to optimize their well-beingThis is an opportunity to learn from top experts, hear real-life stories, and gain insights that could change the course of your health journey.The Healing Circle Now Available WorldwideFollowing its Los Angeles Tribune Best Seller designation, The Healing Circle is now reaching a broader audience across medical, scientific, and holistic health communities.Now Available at Amazon & Dr. V’s official book website For press inquiries, expert interviews, or further information about the broadcast and Dr V’s The Inner Healing Book or her expertise, contact: Restaura Health at 1 (770) 266-0933

