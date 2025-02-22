Global Thought Leader Dr. Owolabi Williams Drives Mentorship & Policy Reform for Boys & Young Men

Dr. Williams at Black Boy Celebration at Dallas College

Black History Month, Dr. Owolabi Williams Advances Mentorship & Leadership for Boys & Young Men

Every boy needs a role model. Raising boys, building men isn’t just a slogan—it’s a mission. Mentorship gives young men the confidence and guidance to succeed in life.” — Dr. Owolabi Williams

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black History Month, Dr. Owolabi Williams Advances Mentorship & Leadership for Boys & Young MenAs the world celebrates Black History Month, Dr. Owolabi Williams, a global mentor, speaker, and policy advocate, is driving a movement to transform boys into strong, responsible men through leadership development and faith-based mentorship. Having worked extensively with juveniles and engaged directly with policymakers, Williams is committed to ensuring that no boy is left behind.As the founder of Boys Lead Foundation, Dr. Williams has mentored over 5,000 boys across multiple countries, advocating for structured mentorship as a solution to youth delinquency and leadership gaps. His work has influenced high-level policy discussions on youth empowerment, criminal justice reform, and mentorship-based leadership training for young men.Shaping the Future of Boys & Young MenDr. Williams' passion for mentorship stems from his experience working with juveniles, witnessing firsthand the challenges young men face due to lack of guidance, structure, and strong male role models. Research shows that boys who receive structured mentorship are 55% more likely to enroll in college and avoid criminal behavior. Recognizing this urgent need, he has developed strategic programs that combine leadership principles, faith-based empowerment, and real-world mentorship.“As we celebrate Black History Month, we must remember that we stand on the shoulders of great leaders who paved the way for us,” says Dr. Williams. “Now, it’s our responsibility to raise a generation of strong, confident, and empowered men.”Speaking Engagements, Policy Influence & Building MenDr. Williams is a sought-after keynote speaker, panelist, and consultant, addressing audiences at conferences, leadership summits, churches, and policy forums. His expertise spans topics such as:The Power of Mentorship in Preventing Juvenile DelinquencyFaith & Leadership: Raising Boys into Men of PurposeBreaking the Cycle: Policy & Community Strategies for Boys’ DevelopmentBuilding Strong Fathers & Mentors for the Next GenerationEmpowering Young Men for Leadership and PurposeHis advocacy has led to discussions with policymakers about integrating mentorship into education, criminal justice, and youth leadership programs. Through strategic partnerships, he continues to push for funding, policy changes, and community-driven solutions to address the crisis facing boys and young men today.Quote from Mayor Jaylen Smith, Youngest Mayor in U.S.Mayor Jaylen Smith, the youngest mayor in the United States, acknowledges Dr. Williams' impactful work:“Dr. Owolabi Williams is setting a new standard for what mentorship and leadership development should look like in our communities. His dedication to shaping young men into future leaders is truly inspiring, and his influence extends far beyond the boys he directly mentors—his work is building stronger communities and a brighter future for all of us.” – Mayor Jaylen SmithExpanding the Impact: Future Church & Global InitiativesBeyond his work with Boys Lead Foundation, Dr. Williams also leads Future Church Global, a faith-based movement dedicated to empowering individuals through transformational leadership and community-driven impact. His influence spans across faith, education, and leadership coaching, making him a bridge between spiritual development and social reform.Dr. Williams is actively engaging with corporate leaders and government agencies to expand mentorship initiatives across the U.S., Africa, and Europe within the next three years. He is seeking funding opportunities, sponsorships, and partnerships to scale mentorship programs, train new mentors, and create lasting change.Upcoming Engagements & OpportunitiesDr. Williams is currently booking keynote speaking engagements, workshops, and policy discussions for 2024 and beyond. Organizations, schools, churches, and government agencies looking to engage a powerful voice for boys and young men’s development can connect with him for impactful sessions that inspire change.For media inquiries, speaking engagements, or collaboration opportunities, contact:Media Contact:Britt Kinginfo@owolabiwilliams.orgowolabiwilliams.orgAbout Dr. Owolabi WilliamsDr. Owolabi Williams is a speaker, mentor, and thought leader dedicated to raising boys into strong men of purpose. As the founder of Boys Lead Foundation and leader of Future Church Global, he advocates for youth mentorship, faith-based leadership, and policy changes that empower the next generation. His work has influenced juvenile reform, mentorship policies, and community-based leadership programs worldwide.

