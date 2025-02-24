Lillia unveils AI platform to transform chronic disease management

Transforming chronic care for a healthier world.

DOHA, QATAR, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ● Receives US $1.7 million grant from Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council

● Development of digital twin and agentic AI solutions underway

● Enabled 20 institutional customers to support over 40,000 individuals in their diabetes and weight-related conditions across the GCC region and India since 2020

● Plans expansion in MENA and Southeast Asia regions over the next two years

Lillia, an AI startup transforming chronic care for a healthier world, today introduced its platform to empower individuals living with diabetes and related chronic conditions to live fulfilling lives.

Lillia’s clinically proven, AI-powered platform enables healthcare providers, insurers, corporations and public sector entities to manage chronic diseases effectively.

“Diabetes and related chronic conditions is the world’s biggest healthcare challenge affecting more than 500 million people. The good news is with the right interventions, diabetes can be prevented and reversed in the early stages, or effectively managed for long-term health,” said Sujit Chakrabarty, Lillia’s founder and CEO. “Lillia exists to lower the chronic disease burden for the world by providing continuous adaptive care that drives a real and lasting lifestyle change.”

Lillia leverages AI, paired with expert human coaches—psychologists, nutritionists and doctors, to create a care journey hyperlocalized to an individual’s metabolism and lifestyle. It guides them to develop long-lasting micro-habits backed by proven clinical outcomes.

At Web Summit Qatar, Lillia also unveiled its vision of a chronic care digital twin paired with AI agents to bring predictive capabilities to the platform and unlock applications in real-time risk monitoring and precision medication, among other use cases.

Lillia today also announced it has received a US $1.7 million grant from Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council to develop the first digital twin in the GCC area that focuses on chronic conditions.

Nada Al-Olaqi, Director of Innovation Development and Piloting Programs at QRDI Council said: “At QRDI Council, we’re proud to support Lillia as they push the boundaries of healthcare innovation with their AI-driven digital twin technology. Through our Technology Development Grant program, we empower pioneering companies like Lillia to bring transformative technology solutions to life, advancing healthcare, enhancing quality of life, and positioning Qatar as a leader in digital transformation. This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to creating a lasting impact for communities both locally and globally.”

Backed by investors such as Qatar Development Bank, QSTP and M Venture Partners, Lillia is scaling rapidly to become a global leader in AI-led chronic disease management. Over the next two years, the company plans to expand its services across MENA and Southeast Asia regions.

Since 2020, Lillia has supported over 40,000 individuals in their diabetes and weight-related conditions across the GCC region and India. These services are offered in partnership with 20 institutional clients in the healthcare, corporate, insurance and public sectors, delivering long-term clinical outcomes for up to 80% of patients enrolled on the platform.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Lillia in our mission to lower diabetes rates and reduce healthcare costs for over 15,000 QLM members managing the condition. As we advance toward our vision of transforming healthcare from ‘Illness to Wellness,’ we eagerly anticipate the innovative AI-driven health solutions and systems they are developing,” said Mohammed Salem, Chief Business Officer, QLM Life and Medical Insurance.

“Lillia brought in a strong technology platform, health experts, and excellent patient processes to support us in creating evidence-based interventions for diabetes and weight management. We achieved stellar clinical impact for 1000+ patients across 200+ nationwide clinics. As they push the boundaries of what technology and AI can do for health, we look forward to deepening our clinical impact together,” said Dr. Akshay Batra, Vice Chairman and MD, Dr. Batra’s Healthcare.

About Lillia

Lillia’s mission is to transform chronic care for a healthier world. Lillia was formed through the 2024 merger of Qatar-based Droobi Health LLC and India-based Smit.fit combining deep clinical expertise and cutting-edge AI innovation across the GCC region and India.



Contacts

Othmane Bennis / GCC / othmane@lilliacare.ai / +974 3357 2366

Rinku Basu / India / rinku@lilliacare.ai / +91 99229 95464

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.