Creative Diagnostics Launches Innovative Norovirus VP1 VLP Panel for Research Use

Creative Diagnostics announces the launch of its new Norovirus VP1 VLP Panel to support NoV research.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, has announced the launch of its new Norovirus VP1 VLP Panel to support NoV research. This comprehensive panel includes 14 distinct VP1 Virus-Like Particles (VLPs) from different genogroups and genotypes, including GI.1, GI.5, GI.6, GI.7, GI.8, GII.1, GII.2, GII.3, GII.4, GII.6, GII.7, GII.12, GII.13, and GII.17.

Norovirus (NoV) is the leading cause of non-bacterial gastroenteritis worldwide, resulting in high morbidity and mortality. Noroviruses cause a rapid, self-limiting acute gastroenteritis with symptoms including vomiting, watery diarrhoea (with or without nausea) and abdominal cramps. These viruses are highly contagious and can be found in contaminated food, water or surfaces, and are usually transmitted by the faecal-oral route.

NoV belongs to the family Caliciviridae, specifically the genus Norovirus, and has recently been subdivided into 10 different genomes (GI-GX), each with a different genotype. Only GI, GII and GIV can infect humans and cause acute gastroenteritis. These genomes were classified based on the similarity of the highly conserved region of the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp-NS7) or the conserved amino acid region of the phage protein VP1. The VP1 protein is a major phage protein that plays a critical role in the immune response and receptor binding and is therefore a key target for antigen discovery and vaccine development.

Understanding NoV biology and developing effective countermeasures requires high-quality research tools. Creative Diagnostics is proud to offer new Norovirus VP1 VLP Panel to support researchers in developing diagnostics, vaccines, and furthering NoV research. This panel is designed to empower researchers studying norovirus, and it contains 14 different VP1 VLPs from different genomes and genotypes, including GI.1, GI.5, GI.6, GI.7, GI.8, GII.1, GII.2, GII.3, GII.4, GII.6, GII.7, GII.12, GII.13 and GII.17, enabling researchers to investigate a broader spectrum of norovirus diversity. In addition, each protein in the panel is at 50 μg and each serotype-specific VP1 protein is available for individual purchase in 0.5 mg.

Creative Diagnostics' NoV recombinant proteins are produced using a baculovirus expression system, ensuring that the proteins closely resemble their natural counterparts. In addition, Creative Diagnostics does not introduce any foreign sequences to ensure product authenticity. The proteins are purified by cesium chloride density gradient centrifugation, a method that yields high purity proteins. Transmission electron microscopy confirms the morphology of the target proteins, ensuring superior activity and specificity.

Creative Diagnostics' Norovirus VP1 VLP Panel is the latest addition to the company's expanding portfolio of innovative products for infectious disease research. This panel provides researchers with a powerful tool to advance their understanding of norovirus, contributing to advancements in areas such as vaccine development, antibody detection, and diagnostic assay development. To learn more about Creative Diagnostics new antibodies, ELISA kits, reagents, and other research tools or resources , please visit https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/norovirus-vp1-vlp-panel.htm.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components, and critical assay reagents. In addition to providing contract R&D and biologic manufacturing services for diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market, the company aims to continue to act as a trusted source for all researchers' assay development and manufacturing needs.

