Legislature to be Prorogued, Speech from the Throne to be Introduced
CANADA, February 21 - Hon. Rob Lantz, 34th Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement:
“After being sworn in as the 34th Premier of Prince Edward Island, the provincial Cabinet met and passed a resolution to prorogue the Legislature Assembly of Prince Edward Island and reconvene on March 25th, 2025, commencing with a Speech from the Throne delivered by His Honour, Wassim Salmoun.
This will be the first opportunity for His Honour to deliver a Speech from the Throne in the Legislative Assembly since being sworn in and will set out the priorities of our government in the face of tariffs and uncertain economic times.”
