Philippines: Focusing on humanitarian action in 2024

Despite the decline in the number of clashes in the past year, humanitarian consequences such as displacement, damage or destruction of civilian properties and disruption of livelihoods persist.

Many people living in areas affected by conflict are impoverished. Thousands of displaced people, especially in underserved or hard-to-reach areas, struggle with food insecurity and lack reliable access to essential services. Eight years on, many people displaced by the 2017 conflict in Marawi City remain in temporary shelters with inadequate water and sanitary facilities.

Since World War II, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Philippines has strived to fulfil its mandate of protecting and assisting people who have been affected by armed conflicts and other violence. As the guardian of international humanitarian law (IHL), we engage in dialogue with parties to the conflict to ensure that civilians and those who are no longer fighting are protected from harm.

For the full details of our 2024 humanitarian work, download our facts and figures report below.