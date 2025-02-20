Submit Release
The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On awarding the “Heydar Aliyev” Order to A.T.Rasi-zade

AZERBAIJAN, February 20 - 20 February 2025, 11:30

Guided by Clause 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

To award the “Heydar Aliyev” Order to Artur Tahir oglu Rasi-zade for his long-standing and fruitful contributions to the socio-political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan and his exceptional service in public administration.

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 20 February 2025

