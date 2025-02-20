The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On awarding the “Heydar Aliyev” Order to A.T.Rasi-zade
AZERBAIJAN, February 20 - 20 February 2025, 11:30
Guided by Clause 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:
To award the “Heydar Aliyev” Order to Artur Tahir oglu Rasi-zade for his long-standing and fruitful contributions to the socio-political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan and his exceptional service in public administration.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 20 February 2025
