Governor Stein, North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Announce $265M for Drinking Water and Wastewater Projects Statewide

NORTH CAROLINA, February 21 - Governor Josh Stein announced today that communities statewide will receive more than $265 million in funding for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects. These loans and grants will help to pay for 99 projects in 45 different counties. The awards include funding to address emerging contaminants (PFAS) and identify and replace lead pipes.

“When we invest in our infrastructure, we build a stronger and safer state for every North Carolinian,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This funding will help ensure more North Carolinians have access to safe and clean drinking water and will strengthen our communities for decades to come.”

“Every family expects and deserves clean water when they turn on the tap,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “These investments will provide critical infrastructure to help improve public health and quality of life for North Carolinians in communities large and small across our state.”

Notable projects include:

Kings Mountain (Gaston County) will receive $2 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Drinking Water funds for a lead and copper service line replacement project.

The Town of Fair Bluff (Columbus County) will receive $1 million in Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Funds for construction of a well outside the 500-year floodplain, with connection to the water system via approximately 4,000 linear feet of waterline. This will replace a well that was damaged in Hurricanes Florence and Matthew.

The Town of Nags Head (Dare County) will receive $500,000 in Clean Water State Revolving Loan Funds to finance repairs and replacements to approximately 400 malfunctioning residential septic systems. This is the first award from the Decentralized Wastewater Treatment System Pilot Program.

New Hanover County will receive $3 million in funding from the Community Development Block Grant-Infrastructure program to install 1.3 miles of water lines and connect 50 occupied residential units to the water system.

The Town of River Bend (Craven County) will receive $10.4 million in Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Funds to complete improvements to water treatment systems and water supply wells.

Columbus County Water District IV will receive $15 million in Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Funds to install one 250,000-gallon elevated water tank, a booster pump station, a deep-water supply well, and to extend waterlines to serve more than 500 residences in the Waccamaw Siouan Tribal Area.

Roanoke Rapids Sanitary District (Halifax County) will receive $5 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for Emerging Contaminants to begin work on constructing a post-filter granular activated carbon adsorption facility to remove PFAS from its drinking water.

Bessemer City (Gaston County) will receive $2.5 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – Lead Service Line Replacement funds to replace approximately 150 galvanized water service lines with new water service lines, from the water main to the homes.

A list of all projects selected for funding is available on the Department of Environmental Quality website.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ)’s Division of Water Infrastructure reviewed 203 eligible applications, which requested a total of $1.63 billion. The State Water Infrastructure Authority approved the awards during its Feb. 19 meeting.

Funding this round came from the Drinking Water (DWSRF) and Clean Water (CWSRF) State Revolving Loan Funds, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Emerging Contaminants funds, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Lead Service Line Replacement fund, the Drinking Water and Wastewater State Reserves, the Viable Utilities Reserve, and the Community Development Block Grant-Infrastructure (CDBG-I) program. Projects funded with Viable Utility Reserve funds are subject to approval by the Local Government Commission. The upcoming Spring 2025 funding applications for drinking water, wastewater, lead service line, and emerging contaminants projects opens on March 4 and ends on April 30 by 5 p.m. Funding application training for this round will be provided between March 4 and March 12 through four in-person statewide sessions and a recorded virtual option.

The State Water Infrastructure Authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water infrastructure projects. NCDEQ also administers emergency funding for communities in western North Carolina to repair and build resilience into drinking water and wastewater systems damaged by Tropical Storm Helene. Local governments can request emergency funding from the Division of Water Infrastructure directly by contacting Cathy.Akroyd@deq.nc.gov.