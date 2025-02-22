“Interstellar Roaming” by Yank Shi sparks reader’s curiosity about the universe

www.booksacademy.org Author - Yank Shi Interstellar Roaming

Yank Shi invites readers on a journey of discovery through the cosmic in “Interstellar Roaming”

They had been away from their home and loved ones for six years, having traveled to several planets. Now, when they returned home, they could not help but feeling a thousand emotions.” — Excerpt from the book

TEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yank Shi , in partnership with Books Academy LLC, published “ Interstellar Roaming .” This narrative offers a captivating blend of adventure, magic, and cosmic exploration. Readers can grab a copy of this book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and other leading online retailers.This novel was displayed during the Frankfurt International Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, from October 16 to 20, 2024. Also known as the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the event is the largest book fair in the world."Interstellar Roaming" follows David and Emily's journey after they get a special Divine Watch to reward their unique abilities. This watch allows them to travel to any time or place and even change their size. They visit ten different stars in a parallel universe, each with its own world: dinosaurs, insects, jungles, oceans, birds, humans, and even places full of gluttons, demons, fools, and smart creatures!Once they finish their adventures, David and Emily tell their kids, Oliver and Sophia, about their experiences. The children then take over, with a charged watch, to discover more of the universe's secrets.In his review of this book, Michael Radon of the US Review of Books points out that “The biggest draw here narratively has to be that each chapter offers a new world, new characters, and new perspectives, giving a classic adventure feel that gives the audience something fresh every so often and allowing both author and reader the freedom to go anywhere without limitation. Evoking classic science-fiction television while at the same time asking some deeper, more profound philosophical questions, this book is an unrestrained ride that goes where it likes and invites the audience to join it and let their imaginations go wild.”Christina Avina of the Hollywood Review of Books also gave her commendation for this narrative, saying that “Creativity and thoughtful consideration play a major role in the development of this book. The descriptive writing style and the world building which the author deployed allowed the reader to feel instantly transported, much like the two protagonists of the book, to these strange and fascinating new worlds.”About the Author:Yank Shi was born in China in 1941. He has lived a life driven by curiosity, learning, and creativity. He began his career teaching English in Yantai, China, prior to earning a master’s degree in linguistics from Fudan University in Shanghai.His journey led him to the Dalian Institute of Foreign Languages and later to the United States in 1986, where he pursued master’s degrees in Linguistics and Fine Arts at the University of Colorado at Boulder, blending his passion for language and art.He then transitioned into the business world, running a semiconductor manufacturing company for two decades. Now retired, Yank dedicates his time to writing, drawing inspiration from his diverse life experiences.Visit the author’s website at https://www.yankshiauthor.com/

Interstellar Roaming by Yank Shi | Book Trailer

