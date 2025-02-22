Submit Release
News Search

There were 318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,746 in the last 365 days.

AG Kaul Issues Statement After Federal Judge Grants Preliminary Injunction in Case Against DOGE’s Access to Confidential Treasury Data

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today issued the following statement after a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Friday temporarily blocking the Department of Government Efficiency’s unauthorized access to Americans’ sensitive data.

 

Wisconsin and 18 other states sued the Trump Administration in early February, seeking to stop Elon Musk and DOGE’s unauthorized access to the Treasury Department’s central payment system, and therefore to Americans’ most sensitive personal information, including bank account details and Social Security numbers. This expanded access could allow Musk and his team to block federal funds to states and programs providing health care, childcare, and other critical services.

 

“For weeks now, DOGE has sown chaos, risking lasting harm from its reckless actions. The issuance of this preliminary injunction (PI) is an important step toward mitigating the harm from this rogue agency. With this PI in effect, DOGE will continue to be prohibited from accessing confidential information held by the Treasury Department.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AG Kaul Issues Statement After Federal Judge Grants Preliminary Injunction in Case Against DOGE’s Access to Confidential Treasury Data

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more