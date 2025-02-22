AG Kaul Issues Statement After Federal Judge Grants Preliminary Injunction in Case Against DOGE’s Access to Confidential Treasury Data

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today issued the following statement after a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Friday temporarily blocking the Department of Government Efficiency’s unauthorized access to Americans’ sensitive data.

Wisconsin and 18 other states sued the Trump Administration in early February, seeking to stop Elon Musk and DOGE’s unauthorized access to the Treasury Department’s central payment system, and therefore to Americans’ most sensitive personal information, including bank account details and Social Security numbers. This expanded access could allow Musk and his team to block federal funds to states and programs providing health care, childcare, and other critical services.

“For weeks now, DOGE has sown chaos, risking lasting harm from its reckless actions. The issuance of this preliminary injunction (PI) is an important step toward mitigating the harm from this rogue agency. With this PI in effect, DOGE will continue to be prohibited from accessing confidential information held by the Treasury Department.”