Abhay Mangalore Shares Vision for Next-Gen Smart Security Systems Powered by AI and IoT

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent AI Time Journal interview, Abhay Mangalore, an expert in embedded systems and IoT, explored the future of AI-powered security technologies. He highlighted how edge AI is transforming security by enabling real-time video processing, reducing cloud dependency, and improving power efficiency.

Mangalore emphasized the importance of a secure-first approach to IoT, integrating features like secure boot and end-to-end encryption to safeguard user data and privacy. Reflecting on a pivotal project, he shared his experience developing AI-powered security cameras that have enhanced safety for homes and businesses.

Discussing the infrastructure behind next-generation IoT systems, Mangalore outlined how edge AI, combined with advancements in federated learning, can drive more secure and scalable solutions. He also touched on emerging technologies such as mmWave radar and on-device AI, which are set to revolutionize security, autonomous vehicles, and industrial IoT.

Looking ahead, Mangalore envisions a future where edge AI powers smarter, more private, and efficient security solutions. He predicts rapid advancements in privacy-focused innovations that will reshape industries and enhance everyday life.

