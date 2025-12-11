Common Wisdom Author Dr. Laura Gabayan featured on PBS The Whitney Reynolds Show about Palisades Fire Survivor Story

Physician, Researcher, and “Common Wisdom” Author Dr. Laura Gabayan’s courageous Palisades Fire survivor story was featured on PBS’ The Whitney Reynolds Show. To help people live a healthier and happier life, Dr. Laura Gabayan explains how she created a wisdom study and wrote the “Common Wisdom” book on PBS’ The Whitney Reynolds Show. During this PBS interview, Dr. Laura Gabayan explains how ‘Resilience’, the top wisdom skill that she scientifically identified, ironically helped the most after losing her home in the Palisades Fire. Former ER Doctor Gabayan scientifically defined wisdom as 8 elements, including: Resilience, Kindness, Positivity, Spirituality, Humility, Tolerance, Creativity, and Curiosity (in that order or importance) that are summarized in “Common Wisdom”. During this segment, Host Whitney Reynolds praised Dr. Laura Gabayan for her inner strength by emphasizing, “Well you are full of courage.”

Out of the 8 wisdom skills that I identified in our study and "Common Wisdom" book, the first three: Resilience, Kindness and Positivity, are needed to keep moving forward after major life obstacles.” — Dr. Laura Gabayan, Physician and Researcher

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Almost one year after the historic 2025 Palisades Fire, Bestseller “Common Wisdom” Author, Physician, Researcher and Scientist Dr. Laura Gabayan reveals an inspiring story of inner strength and wisdom on PBS The Whitney Reynolds Show Season 10, Episode 4: Collective Impact. An estimated 10,000 structures burned down, including Dr. Gabayan’s home.During this interview, Dr. Laura Gabayan emphasizes, “The lessons learned from 60 wise adults who I interviewed for my study, The Wisdom Research Project, and “Common Wisdom” book helped me scientifically identify 8 wisdom skills. And ironically, the top wisdom skill of ‘Resilience’ helped me the most during the aftermath of this fire.”As a survivor who escaped in a wheelchair, Dr. Gabayan explains with teary eyes to the Host Whitney Reynolds, “I lost my home. I lost my community. And ironically, when I thought about the 60 people who I interviewed for my study that is summarized in our “Common Wisdom” book, they had all gone through horrible life events – and they’ve overcome them. What I learned was that out of the 8 wisdom skills I identified, the first three: Resilience, Kindness and Positivity are needed to keep moving forward after a life changing obstacle.”As background, Dr. Gabayan, explains, “I’m a Physician and a Researcher as well. And in 2013, I developed random symptoms. And that’s when I was questioning the medical establishment.” The doctors misdiagnosed Dr. Gabayan, and stuck to cookie cutter treatments. Searching for answers, Dr. Gabayan, created a wisdom study to identify what makes someone think outside the box when solving problems.After interviewing the 60 wise adults, Dr. Gabayan defined wisdom as 8 elements, which are Resilience, Kindness, Positivity, Spirituality, Humility, Tolerance, Creativity, and Curiosity (in that order or importance). These life skills are rarely taught in school, and Dr. Gabayan summarizes them in “Common Wisdom” with real-life examples to help readers live a healthier and happier life.When asked about surviving the fire, Dr. Gabayan added, “It will take time, it’s like mourning a loss, but I think writing our book to help others and the interviews are what really helped me.”And then Host Whitney Reynolds praised Laura for her inner strength by emphasizing, “Well you are full of courage.”For more information about Dr. Laura Gabayan, her “Common Wisdom” book and new Wisdom IQ Test that anyone can take online for no charge, visit https://lauragabayan.com WHERE TO BUY THE BOOKS“Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life” (Redwood Publishing)“Common Wisdom Journal” (Redwood Publishing)FOLLOWInstagram @l.gabayanLinkedInYouTubeABOUT: DR. LAURA GABAYAN (Los Angeles, CA) is a world-renowned physician, scientist, researcher, Psychology Today Contributor, and Award-Winning Author of 2 books: “Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life” (March 2024) and “Common Wisdom Journal” (December 2024). To help others, the author created The Wisdom Research Project in 2013 to study wisdom after many medical obstacles forced her to change course. Internationally regarded as an expert in the field of research, she has received multiple research grants and awards for her work. Dr. Gabayan has also published dozens of academic manuscripts cited by hundreds of researchers. She is committed to excellence in everything she pursues. Dr. Gabayan is a two-time valedictorian (high school and college) who attended UCLA for all her schooling. Along with medical school, she completed three additional years of research education to become a greater expert in research. Dr. Gabayan and her work have been featured on PBS/The Whitney Reynolds Show, FOX News At Night, FOX 11 Los Angeles, KTLA, ABC 8 Dallas / Good Morning Texas, KFMG 98.9FM The Culture Buzz, Jewish Journal, The Eden Magazine, Authority Magazine, BookLife Reviews, Great Books Great Minds, ShoutOut LA, Palisadian-Post, Leader Magazine and many top podcasts and radio shows. https://lauragabayan.com

