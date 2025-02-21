Summary

Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Allergens
Reason for Announcement:

Undeclared milk allergen

Company Name:
Kayco
Brand Name:
Company Announcement

Bayonne, NJ. (February 21st, 2025) – Kayco, a Bayonne NJ company is recalling their Glicks Dark Chocolate Conettos because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Glicks Dark Chocolate Conettos were distributed to stores nationwide, predominately located in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut regions, during the weeks of October 13th, 2024 through February 14th, 2025. Some units were sold on Amazon.com.

This recall was initiated after the company was notified by their Quality Control Department that a limited number of bags labeled as “Dark Chocolate Conettos” contained Milk Chocolate Conettos, which contains milk allergen that is not declared on the label.

Only packages bearing the Lot Code below, may potentially have milk Conettos in the “darkchocolate Conettos” bag.

840762044535 Case UPC
is 10840762044549

Glicks Dark Chocolate Conettos 2.47 oz

02092024

The company has received no reports of illness or injury to date.

We immediately informed all retailers who had purchased this lot code about this recall and instructed them to inspect their inventory or remove any potential affected product on their shelves.

Consumers who may have purchased this product are advised to inspect their product for the affected Lot Code 02092024. Consumers may return the product for credit or refund. If a consumer experiences an allergic reaction they are urged to report to a medical provider.

Consumers who have questions may contact us at Customercare@kayco.com or by phone at 718-369-4600 Monday through Friday 9 AM to 5PM Eastern Time.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.