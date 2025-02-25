Cremation Society of South Carolina-Westville Funerals Becomes First in the Nation to Launch Remembrance Reels™—A New Era of Memorialization on Local TV

Remembrance Reels™ raise public awareness, leading to greater service attendance and ensuring that cherished memories are shared and preserved.” — Joann Marotta, General Manager and Funeral Director

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cremation Society of South Carolina-Westville Funerals is pioneering a groundbreaking shift in how families honor their loved ones. In an industry first, the funeral home has partnered with WHNS and Chptr to launch Remembrance Reels™, an innovative program that transforms traditional obituaries into visually compelling video tributes aired on local television in South Carolina."For generations, families relied on printed obituaries to inform their communities of a passing," said Joann Marotta, General Manager and Funeral Director at Cremation Society of SC-Westville Funerals. "But today, families need a more impactful and far-reaching way to share their loved ones' stories. Remembrance Reels™ raise public awareness, leading to greater service attendance and ensuring that cherished memories are shared and preserved."By moving beyond the constraints of newspaper listings, Remembrance Reels™ give families a powerful new way to celebrate lives lived. These video tributes air twice daily for up to 10 days, ensuring broad community reach while providing an opportunity for friends and loved ones to gather and honor those they’ve lost. Families also receive a permanent digital keepsake—a timeless tribute they can revisit and share."Every life has a story, and those stories deserve to be told and shared," said Rehan Choudhry, CEO and founder of Chptr. "We’re giving families a meaningful way to ensure their loved ones’ legacies continue to inspire and connect communities for generations to come."Leading the Way in a New Era of StorytellingAs the first funeral home in South Carolina to launch a broadcast-based memorialization service, Cremation Society of SC-Westville Funerals is redefining how families share their loved ones’ stories. Remembrance Reels™ seamlessly blend tradition with innovation, extending memorials beyond static obituaries and into dynamic, community-wide storytelling.This isn’t just about announcing a passing—it’s about celebrating a life. With Chptr’s cutting-edge storytelling technology and WHNS’s trusted local reach, this service ensures that every tribute is seen, heard, and remembered.Families interested in learning more about Remembrance Reels™ can visit CremationSocietyofSC.com/Memoriams or call 864-269-5073.###About Cremation Society of SC-Westville FuneralsCremation Society of South Carolina-Westville Funerals is dedicated to providing families with dignified, affordable, and meaningful end-of-life services. With a focus on simplicity and transparency, we offer aquamation, cremation, green burial, and traditional funeral solutions that honors every life with care and respect. By combining tradition with innovation, we help families create lasting tributes that celebrate their loved ones’ legacies. Committed to serving our community with affordability, compassion and professionalism, Cremation Society of SC-Westville Funerals ensures that every farewell is as unique as the life it honors. To learn more, visit www.cremationsocietyofsc.com About ChptrChptr is a storytelling platform for the modern age, dedicated to preserving and sharing legacies in ways that transcend traditional memorialization. By transforming memories into beautifully crafted narratives, Chptr helps families and communities honor the past, connect in the present, and ensure stories live on forever. Through broadcast video technology and immersive storytelling, Chptr seamlessly bridges the gap between personal history and public remembrance. Learn more at http://www.chptr.com

