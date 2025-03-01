Key Housing Announces March 2025 Featured Northern California Listing focused on Short Term Rentals in Palo Alto

Key Housing announces Palo Alto Place as its March 2025 featured Northern California short-term housing option.

Palo Alto Place is the perfect short-term housing solution for executives and professionals who need direct access to the entire Bay Area.” — Bob Lee

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Housing, a top provider of short-term and corporate housing rentals across California, is pleased to announce Palo Alto Place (located at 565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94306, USA) as its featured Northern California property for March 2025. This luxury extended-stay rental offers business travelers the perfect blend of convenience, comfort, and access to two of the Bay Area’s largest business and technology hubs—San Francisco and San Jose."Palo Alto Place is the perfect short-term housing solution for executives and professionals who need direct access to the entire Bay Area," said Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. "Its strategic location, luxurious amenities, and spacious accommodations make it an outstanding choice for corporate travelers looking for comfort and productivity during their stay."Those seeking to learn more about the featured listing for March 2025 can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/palo-alto-place/ . Those who want to view Palo Alto short term rentals can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/palo-alto/ or reach out for a free consultation with a rental specialist.For professionals who need seamless access to both San Francisco and San Jose, Palo Alto Place provides a central location that makes commuting easy. Situated near major highways and transit options, it allows corporate travelers to easily connect with clients, attend meetings, and navigate the bustling tech landscape in and around the mid-Peninsula area. Whether heading north to San Francisco’s financial district or south to the innovation hubs of San Jose and Mountain View, business professionals can enjoy an unmatched level of convenience.Unlike traditional hotel stays, Palo Alto Place offers fully furnished apartments in Palo Alto ( https://www.cityofpaloalto.org/ ), that provide a home-like environment for business travelers. Residents also benefit from a wide range of community amenities designed for relaxation and productivity. For business professionals coming to Palo Alto ( https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/palo-alto/ ), short-term housing offers distinct advantages over hotel stays. These fully furnished apartments provide more space, dedicated work areas, and the ability to maintain a normal routine—including home-cooked meals and a quiet environment for productivity. The flexibility of corporate housing allows travelers to settle in comfortably, making long stays in the Bay Area more enjoyable and efficient.Palo Alto’s location near Stanford University, the Stanford Shopping Center, and the vibrant business districts of Silicon Valley ensures that residents at Palo Alto Place have access to world-class dining, entertainment, and networking opportunities—all just minutes from their front door.ABOUT KEY HOUSINGBased in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. ( https://www.keyhousing.com/ ) specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!Key Housing(800) 989-0410

