DOGE Subcommittee Chair Greene Announces Hearing to Expose How Foreign Aid Undermined U.S. Interests and Explore Solutions

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) today announced a new hearing titled “America Last: How Foreign Aid Undermined U.S. Interests Around the World.” Foreign aid programs have a sordid record of weaponizing and politicizing taxpayer dollars in the name of foreign assistance to support questionable programs around the world that may not align with U.S. interests. President Trump’s day one Executive Order titled “Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid” seeks to address this abuse of taxpayer funds by prioritizing national interests and bringing more transparency to our foreign aid process. At next week’s hearing, Members will expose egregious foreign aid spending that has undermined U.S. interests, review proposed reforms, and aid the Trump Administration’s efforts to rein in America’s bloated bureaucracy.

“In just the past month, the American people have been shocked to learn how their taxpayer dollars have been spent overseas. What the DOGE team has uncovered with USAID is shocking, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg. For decades now, the federal government has been sending billions after billions of dollars to push left-wing ideology, fund radical extremist groups, and usurp the will of the people abroad and here at home. Our DOGE subcommittee hearing will expose the agenda that you’ve been funding and offer solutions to prevent it from ever happening again,” said DOGE Subcommittee Chairwoman Greene.

WHAT: Hearing titled “America Last: How Foreign Aid Undermined U.S. Interests Around the World”

DATE: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

TIME: 11:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: HVC-210

WITNESSES:

Max Primorac, Former USAID Official, Senior Research Fellow, The Heritage Foundation

Gregg Roman, Executive Director, Middle East Forum

Tyler O’Neil, Managing Editor, The Daily Signal

RSVP: Media must RSVP by Tuesday, February 25 at 5p ET. Email here to RSVP.