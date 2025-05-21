Oversight Committee Passes the Bipartisan Gerald E. Connolly Esophageal Cancer Awareness Act

WASHINGTON—In memory of Ranking Member Gerald E. Connolly, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform held a markup today and passed the Gerald E. Connolly Esophageal Cancer Awareness Act. This bipartisan legislation, which was originally introduced as the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Act by Ranking Member Connolly and Chairman James Comer, brings to light the devastating impact of esophageal cancer, encourages research into preventative treatments, and directs the Government Accountability Office to evaluate the total impact of esophageal cancer-related health care spending under the Federal Employee Health Benefits program.

“Today we lost a true statesman. Gerry Connolly was a father, a husband, a friend, and a lifelong public servant that dedicated his life to his constituents, his community, and his country. I’m deeply saddened to learn about his passing. From the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors to 16 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, Gerry Connolly was a devoted public servant for Virginia’s 11th Congressional District. In Congress, Gerry Connolly was a friend to many of us. He was steadfast in fighting for what he believed in, but he always committed to bipartisanship where he thought we could agree. Over his tenure on this Committee, I’m proud to say we co-sponsored eight bills together. I know I’m not alone in that many of my Republican committee colleagues found Gerry Connolly to be a partner. Esophageal cancer is one of the deadliest and fastest growing cancer diagnoses among Americans today. I was proud to join Ranking Member Gerry Connolly in introducing this bill. I urge my colleagues to support this commonsense, bipartisan legislation and join us in the fight to end esophageal cancer,” said Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).

“Ranking Member Gerry Connolly lived his life serving others and making our country a better place. He was a steadfast advocate of the disadvantaged and voiceless. He stood up for what was right and just. Gerry was a skilled legislator and a skilled statesman here in Congress. To the very end, Gerry was all about the work before us. I’m sure he would want to tell everyone here to continue fighting like hell to stand up for those who cannot stand up for themselves, defend the rights of every American, and bring accountability and transparency to power. Gerry was the epitome of a public servant, and he will be deeply missed. When we think about Gerry’s legacy, when I think about it, it really is embodied by his staff. There were many that worked here with him and have moved on to other pursuits. I want to thank them for their wonderful support of Gerry throughout the years and especially in these last months. That support and guidance and prayers were deeply felt,” said Representative Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.).