Local Navy Veteran Recognized for In-home Caregiving

Home Instead Logo

Home Instead® of Stevens Point, Wis., announces Care Professional of the Year

Milton’s ability to integrate his military background into his caregiving approach allows him to connect with clients in deeper, more meaningful ways.” — Jessica Kluender, General Manager

STEVENS POINT, WI, WI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Care Senior Care, Inc. (dba Home Instead) of Stevens Point recently announced that Milton Ellison was named its 2024 Care Professional of the Year. As part of this local award, the nomination of Ellison has also advanced to the national level and is currently being considered for large-scale recognition.

We Care Senior Care’s franchisor, Home Instead, Inc. — an Honor Company based in Denver, Colo. — announced that Ellison has been named a finalist for its Rising Star Care Professional of the Year award. Annually, this award recognizes 10 Home Instead Care Professionals nationwide. Finalists must demonstrate a compassionate approach and a commitment to providing high-quality care that enhances the lives of older adults.

An eight-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, Ellison served tours in the South Pacific and Desert Storm, aboard the USS Theodore, USS Kitty Hawk and USS Henry M. Jackson. Upon retiring from active miliary service, Ellison wanted to give back to his local community.

Home care came to the forefront after Ellison cared for his parents until they passed. Following a short stint with another local home care company, Ellison landed with the Home Instead Stevens Point franchise.

Since joining Home Instead in February 2024, Ellison has applied a personal approach to home care as a way to achieve breakthroughs with clients. In one instance, Ellison cared for an aging veteran who was diagnosed with dementia. By leveraging his experience in the Navy, Ellison was able to strike a common chord with this client.

Jessica Kluender, general manager of the Stevens Point franchise, said of Ellison, “Milton’s ability to integrate his military background into his caregiving approach allows him to connect with clients in deeper, more meaningful ways. This personal touch, paired with his unwavering commitment to improving his clients’ quality of life, elevates him above his peers. Milton not only provides exceptional care but also restores a sense of dignity and purpose for his clients, truly embodying what it means to be a Care Professional.”

Milton will be celebrated at a local office recognition event on February 21, 2025, 10 am to 2 pm CT. All media are invited to attend and cover the event at Home Instead, 1840 Post Road, Suite 7, Plover, WI.

Milton will also be flown to the Home Instead national convention in Denver this March, as part of an expenses-paid trip. While there, one of the 10 finalists will be crowned 2024 Rising Star Care Professional of the Year for the entire franchise system.

###

About We Care Senior Care, Inc.

Founded by Steve Nooyen in 1997, We Care Senior Care is an independently owned and operated franchise of Home Instead, Inc., an Honor Company. It is the largest network of Home Instead franchises and among the highest performing franchise groups in North America. We Care Senior Care consists of 15 central locations across Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama, as well as two satellite offices and two regional corporate support centers. The company employs nearly 1,500 caregivers and more than 100 support personnel. As a Home Instead franchise group, We Care Senior Care provides comprehensive in-home care services for aging adults and their families.

Learn more at HomeInstead.com/StevensPointWI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.