Marking the One-Year Anniversary of The Covert Code Podcast

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Covert Code Podcast, hosted by renowned digital marketing expert, author, and entrepreneur Anna Covert, is celebrating its one-year anniversary with its 52nd weekly episode. Launched on February 27, 2024, the podcast was inspired by Anna’s Forbes-published book, The Covert Code—Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing , and has since become a must-listen resource for industry leaders, business professionals, and entrepreneurs.The topics of the initial podcasts ranged from digital marketing, the movement toward AI, the evolution of the solar industry, and technology advancements. As the audience grew, Anna forged a broader path, inviting Forbes authors and other industry thought leaders, corporate trainers and advisors, eCommerce experts, leadership coaches, and team-building strategists. The weekly conversations have featured notable guests such as:Phil Geldart, Founder & CEO of Eagle’s Flight and bestselling author of 9 leadership books. (Featured today as our anniversary episode.)Sarah Dandashy, author of #1 best-selling book, “Hospitality From Within"; a trusted travel authority; host of the “The Creators” podcast and co-host “Good Morning, Hospitality” on LinkedIn Live.Tracy Sierra, The author of the best-selling thriller Nightwatching, a Fallon Book Club Pick winner.Michelle Greenwald, Corporate Innovation Expert, Consultant, Forbes Writer, Author, Professor, Global Conference & TEDx Speaker.Chip Higgins, founder of Bizzics LLC and author of "The Bizzics Way," revealing strategies for building business momentum and optimizing cash flow.Matthew Stafford - CEO of Build Grow Scale helping hundreds of e-commerce brands scale past the million-dollar mark, with many hitting the $10 million mark.Danaya Wilson, CEO of BetterCertify and author, discussing how individuals can become catalysts for change beyond the workplace.Kathleen Quinn Votaw, CEO of TalenTrust and Forbes Books author of "Dare to Care in the Workplace," emphasizing the importance of caring leadership in modern business.Kris Rudeegraap, Co-CEO of Sendoso, providing insights into effective direct mail and gifting strategies for enhanced customer engagement.Tim Rodgers, of Rehab AI, discussing the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on the future of business.Plus Local Hawaii Stars like - John Pitre, Master artist of Fantasy and Surrealism / one of the famous living American artists, and President & Founder of Natural Power Concepts (NPC); Lance Motogawa, musician, radio host, producer; Toby Tamaye, President of AT Marketing LLC; Sean Morris, President of S. Morris & Associates; Ashton Cudjoe, CEO of Hawaii Medical Institute and Owner of Ashton Business Advisors; Paul Skellon, Director Marketing, Communications & PR for Pacific Air Cargo; Jody Shiroma, Vice President, Communications of PBS Hawaii; and Jason Cutinella, founder and CEO of NMG Network.Through insightful discussions and expert interviews, The Covert Code Podcast continues to provide valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving digital marketing world, giving listeners actionable insights to stay ahead in today’s competitive business environment.For more information or to tune in, visit: TheCovertCode.com/podcast. Or subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, or Spotify.Anna Covert is the founder of Covert Communication, Hawaii’s leading digital marketing agency. With expertise in online marketing, branding, and business growth, she has helped countless companies scale their success. She is the author of The Covert Code – Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing, a Forbes Books publication and Amazon Best Seller in multiple categories, and the host of The Covert Code Podcast, where she explores the latest trends in marketing and technology.ABOUT COVERT COMMUNICATION GROUP OF COMPANIESCovert Communication – Integrated Marketing. Helping brands extend their traditional marketing efforts online, providing innovative, results-driven, integrated digital solutions. Full agency services include branding, print, broadcast, collateral, public relations and, of course, website design/development, search, digital marketing, remarketing, social media, as well as API integration.Trusting Solar Calculator (Solar Wizard) – Solar calculator app that provides estimates of solar costs and savings for residential and commercial installations. Completely customizable, with multi-languages, allows the inclusion of batteries, EVs, UTM tracking, and financing options. Recently added a partner plugin called the Roofing Ruler.Aerial Impacts – Customized postcards showing homeowners solar on their roof with the estimated savings. Solar companies can target all possible homeowners with their sales proposition.Reactium.io – An open-source web framework creating React + Redux apps providing cutting edge technology transformations for enterprise Fortune 500 companies.MANA – Software to save time and money. In Hawaiian MANA means power. The mission is to connect application programming interfaces through custom code without the use of Zapier or third-party services.

