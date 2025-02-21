FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 21, 2025

Missouri Veterans Commission Welcomes New Commissioner Nicola

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Veterans Commission welcomes new Commissioner Senator Joe Nicola. Senator Nicola was appointed to the Commission on February 13, 2025, by President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin.

Senator Joe Nicola took the oath of office to serve the people of the 11th Senatorial District on January 8, 2025. He served in the United States Navy Seabees from 1984 until 1990. Senator Nicola’s career outside the military began with a motorcycle shop named Vision Cycles in Kansas City, MO, and continued to ministry work as a founding pastor of New Covenant Ministries in Independence, MO. Additionally, Senator Nicola worked for the Blue Springs School District from 1999-2017 and has authored two theological books. He has volunteered as a mentor to young men with the Youth Friends Organization in Independence and has also volunteered his time and talents with Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, City Union Mission, the Independence School District, and several other non-profit organizations over the years. Senator Nicola has lived in the Kansas City area for most of his life and currently lives in Grain Valley with his wife, Renee.

Senator Nicola filled the vacancy created by Senator Rick Brattin, whose term expired.

The Missouri Veterans Commission is composed of nine members. Two members of the Senate, one appointed by the president pro tem of the Senate and one appointed by the Senate minority floor leader. Two members of the House of Representatives, one appointed by the speaker of the House of Representatives and one appointed by the House minority floor leader. Five members are Veterans appointed by the Governor, with the advice and consent of the Senate.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five state Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans, seamlessly integrated with the Veteran community, emphasizing a culture of transparency and excellence. For more information about Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

