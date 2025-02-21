'Not just a painting': UChicago Medicine’s Staff Art Exhibit brings comfort, connection

Art has the power to heal, and the 18th annual UChicago Medicine Staff Art Exhibit proved just that.

For one mother who spent days walking the halls of the Hyde Park hospital recently while her daughter recovered from a transplant, a painting of a happy dog named Oakley became a surprise source of comfort.

"His eyes seemed to tell me everything was going to be OK,” she said.

The painting, created by April Smaron, BSN, RN, a nurse at UChicago Medicine Crown Point, was one of 135 entries in this year’s exhibit. Seven pieces took top honors, announced on February 19 at an awards ceremony.

Smaron was overjoyed to learn how her art affected the visitor. “I could almost picture her standing in front of my work, finding hope during a challenging time," said Smaron, who was so moved that she donated the painting to the family.

"'Oakley' was not just a painting anymore — it became a source of light, just when it was needed most.”

Celebration of creativity, healing

The exhibit, displayed along one of the busiest corridors on the Hyde Park campus — the skybridge between Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine and Mitchell Hospital — runs until May 1.

The annual exhibit highlights the artistic talents of UChicago Medicine and Biological Sciences Division employees, as well as their immediate family members. This year's entries ranged from a submission by a 2-year-old to a father-daughter duo who painted the same image.

“My favorite aspect of this event is the storytelling — from staff sharing the inspiration behind their work, visitors marveling at the talent of staff and, of course, patients who share their story about what all of the art means to them,” said Monica Hork, coordinator of UChicago Medicine’s Healing Arts Program. “These are moments of connection and positive distraction, both of which are healing.”

She is touched that so many people remark that they love visiting the exhibit year after year. “Patient feedback like we received on April Smaron's painting is so compelling, and it reinforces all the reasons for our efforts in the first place,” she said.

Telling stories through art

First place in the Adult Professional category went to “Icon of a Blue Collar Worker,” by Tony Da Lomba, MD, a third-year resident in orthopaedic surgery and rehab medicine. He painted with acrylic paint on gold paper he found at a Dollar Tree store.

“I wanted to highlight a portrait of a woman imagined as a custodian or cleaner," Da Lomba said. "She represents blue-collar workers at large and also pays tribute to my mother, aunts and friends who found jobs as house cleaners when immigrating to the United States."

Julian Dickson, a family member of Nurse Practitioner Sarah Dickson, won the Educational Award with “The Angler Fish” — a mixed media work that involves digital, paint and collage aspects.

“I wanted to showcase the anglerfish in a way that included it with the impact that humans have on the ocean, hence the trash floating around,” said Julian, 15, who has been drawing since preschool.

The pencil-and-charcoal “Tiger,” made by 16-year-old Veyda Myroup, won first place in the teen category. “My inspiration was practicing drawing animals and trying something new,” said Myroup, a family member of Krystyn Myroup, RN.

Best in Show went to Lito Miranda’s colorful “Labyrinth.” Miranda, who has participated in the show three times and is a family member of Yadira Martell, RN, said he placed an apple “as the center of everything — health, Eden and beginnings,” then blended the colors for a 3D appearance.

The Staff Art Exhibit began in 2003, with $3,500 in cash awards, ribbons and certificates provided by the National Arts Program Foundation. UChicago Medicine was the first hospital in Illinois to incorporate the program. It is one of now more than 450 sites throughout the country highlighting employee art.

This year’s submissions were judged by two University of Chicago alums, painter and photographer Mel Theobald and Patric McCoy, co-founder and President of local arts nonprofit Diasporal Rhythms, as well as award-winning Chicago painter Kathleen Waterloo.

Best of Show

Lito Miranda, “Labyrinth,” family member of Yadira Martell, RN

Educational Award

Julian Dickson, "The Angler Fish," family member of Sarah Dickson, APN

Adult Professional

First Place: Tony Da Lomba, MD, Ortho Surgery & Rehab Medicine, “Icon of a Blue Collar Worker”

Tony Da Lomba, MD, Ortho Surgery & Rehab Medicine, “Icon of a Blue Collar Worker” Second Place: Elliot Mandel, “Solar Eclipse,” family member of Bridget Skaggs, Cancer Center

Elliot Mandel, “Solar Eclipse,” family member of Bridget Skaggs, Cancer Center Third Place: Nicole Cipriani, Professor, Radiology, “Lost Lines”

Nicole Cipriani, Professor, Radiology, “Lost Lines” Honorable Mention: Sophie Rose Hinerfeld, family member of Nora Jaskowiak, Surgery, Breast Center, “Williamsburg Bridge in Winter”; Frederick Henderson, family member of Gelele Henderson, Surgery, “Skate Park”; Marie Jiang, family member of Xiachuan Pan, Professor, Radiology, “Wedding Day for Sabrina & David”

Adult Intermediate

First Place: Deb Antes, Facilities, Planning, Design & Construction, “Badlands”

Deb Antes, Facilities, Planning, Design & Construction, “Badlands” Second Place: Aurelio Ramos, “La Fruta,” family member of Lorena Ramos, Pathology

Aurelio Ramos, “La Fruta,” family member of Lorena Ramos, Pathology Third Place: Linda Mccormick Ervin, Revenue Cycle, Ingalls, “Underground Railroad”

Linda Mccormick Ervin, Revenue Cycle, Ingalls, “Underground Railroad” Honorable Mention: Nate Glasser, Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, “Canopy”; Lynette Latocha, RN, Emergency Department, “Streets of Montenegro”; Barb Pashup, RN, Transplant Nephrology, “Perfect Balance”; Michael Antonaides, CEO and President, Ingalls, “Let’s Go Fishing”

Adult Amateur

First Place: Sophie Cemaj, Professor, Pathology, “This Sunrise Woke Me Up”

Sophie Cemaj, Professor, Pathology, “This Sunrise Woke Me Up” Second Place: Ori Gottlieb, MD, Anesthesia and Critical Care, “Canary”

Ori Gottlieb, MD, Anesthesia and Critical Care, “Canary” Third Place: Teodora Szasz, Cardiology, “Saxophone”

Teodora Szasz, Cardiology, “Saxophone” Honorable Mention: Brian Sutton, Pharmacy, “Serenity”; Yeuying Li, Pathology, “Three To All”; Moshe Bedziner, APN, Urology, “Hands”; Alexandra Konold, Computed Tomography, “Opulence”

Teen

First Place: Veyda Myroup, “Tiger,” family member of Krystyn Myroup, Newborn & Obstetrics

Veyda Myroup, “Tiger,” family member of Krystyn Myroup, Newborn & Obstetrics Second Place: Hannah Edmondson, “Dragon Ball Vol. 3 Cover,” family member of Althena Mitchell, Transition Care

Hannah Edmondson, “Dragon Ball Vol. 3 Cover,” family member of Althena Mitchell, Transition Care Third Place: Sophia Rentz, “Remember When,” family member of Laura Brauneis, RN, Special Procedures

Sophia Rentz, “Remember When,” family member of Laura Brauneis, RN, Special Procedures Honorable Mention: Isabella Barnas, family member of Jaime Barnes, APN, Pediatric Surgery, “Ice Cream with Best Friend”; Brianna Smith, family member of O’Shanna Irby, Respiratory Therapy, “Korn Krisp”

Youth 12 and Under