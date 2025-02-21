Governor Stein and NC Department of Commerce Bring Jobs to Rural and Small Town North Carolina

This week, Governor Stein and the North Carolina Department of Commerce announced five different companies and the NC Rural Infrastructure Authority creating over 800 new jobs in rural North Carolina counties.

“I am excited to see over 800 new jobs coming to small town North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Rural North Carolina has a strong and talented manufacturing workforce, and I am pleased to see companies worldwide take advantage of what we have to offer. We want not only to continue to grow North Carolina’s economy but also to share that growth to every corner of the state.”

“I was born and raised in rural North Carolina, so I know that there are great opportunities for companies to expand in every community in this state,” said North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Lee Lilley. “We will continue to pursue opportunities to create great jobs all across North Carolina.”

Among the investments in North Carolina:

Syntec Precision Technology Corporation will create 34 new jobs in Vance County and will invest $8 million to establish its first North American production and warehouse facility in Henderson.

will create 34 new jobs in Vance County and will invest $8 million to establish its first North American production and warehouse facility in Henderson. Pennsylvania Transformer Technology, LLC will add 217 new jobs in Hoke County and invest more than $102.5 million to expand its manufacturing footprint in Raeford.

will add 217 new jobs in Hoke County and invest more than $102.5 million to expand its manufacturing footprint in Raeford. Chatsworth Products, Inc will add 45 new jobs in Craven County and invest $11 million to expand its facility in New Bern.

will add 45 new jobs in Craven County and invest $11 million to expand its facility in New Bern. Provalus will establish a Center of Excellence in Edenton, creating 61 jobs and will invest $6.48 million to Chowan County.

will establish a Center of Excellence in Edenton, creating 61 jobs and will invest $6.48 million to Chowan County. Barrier Fencing Supply will establish a headquarters and manufacturing center in Columbus County, creating 151 jobs.

will establish a headquarters and manufacturing center in Columbus County, creating 151 jobs. NC Rural Infrastructure Authority has approved 13 grant requests to local governments, which will create 785 jobs, 414 of which were previously announced

Read more about the job announcements across North Carolina: