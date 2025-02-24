Serrano Rey Celebrates 35 Years of Excellence in Photographic Equipment

Serrano Rey Headquarter Serrano Rey Our Warehouse

As we celebrate our 35th anniversary, we remain committed to the principles that have guided us since 1989: technical excellence, customer service, and innovation” — Carlo Serrano

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrano Rey , America's largest and oldest photo-finishing equipment company, marks a significant milestone this year as it celebrates 35 years of innovation and leadership in the photographic equipment industry. Since its founding in 1989, the company has consistently set industry standards in minilab technology and photo processing solutions.From its humble beginnings as a regional supplier, Serrano Rey has evolved into the nation's premier photographic equipment provider, serving thousands of professional photographers, retail chains, and imaging centers across the United States. The company's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has been the cornerstone of its sustained success over three and a half decades."We thank all that supported our company throughout these years; we could have never been so successful without your support, " says Carlo Serrano, CEO of Serrano Rey. "We've witnessed and adapted to dramatic changes in photography, from traditional film processing to the digital revolution, always staying ahead of industry trends to serve our clients better."Throughout its 35-year journey, Serrano Rey has achieved numerous milestones that have solidified its position as an industry leader:- Expanded operations to serve over 110 countries worldwide, establishing a strong global presence in the photo finishing industry- Maintains authorized partnerships with leading brands, including Fuji, Konica, Agfa, Kodak, Epson, Noritsu, ZBE Chromira, and Durst- Houses the nation's largest inventory of minilab parts and supplies, ensuring immediate availability for client needs- Offers an innovative equipment buy-back program, providing flexibility and value to clients upgrading their systems- Provides comprehensive financing options for all USA-based clients, making cutting-edge technology more accessible- Specializes in both new and fully reconditioned minilabs, catering to diverse business needs and budgetsThe company's growth trajectory has been remarkable, evolving from a small office into a large-scale warehouse facility in Doral, Florida, with satellite offices in Thailand, Japan, Austria, Brazil, Mexico, and India. This strategic expansion has enabled Serrano Rey to house its extensive inventory and serve as a central hub for its global operations. Today, Serrano Rey maintains strategic partnerships with leading global manufacturers and supports over 5,000 active installations nationwide.Serrano Rey recently unveiled its newly developed website, offering customers an enhanced digital experience with streamlined access to equipment catalogs, technical resources, and support services. The modern platform features an intuitive interface, real-time inventory checking, and comprehensive product information to serve clients better worldwide.While many businesses in the photo-finishing industry have faced challenges and closures, Serrano Rey continues to demonstrate remarkable growth and stability. The company's headquarters in Miami has expanded its customer service and technical teams, reinforcing its commitment to providing superior support and expertise to clients across the globe.To celebrate this milestone, Serrano Rey will offer special 35th anniversary promotions throughout the year. Customers are encouraged to follow the company's social media platforms on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn for the latest updates, exclusive offers, and industry insights. These platforms also showcase success stories, technical tips, and the latest innovations in photo finishing technology."As we celebrate our 35th anniversary, we remain committed to the principles that have guided us since 1989: technical excellence, customer service, and innovation," adds Carlo Serrano. "We're excited about the future and grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us over the years."For more information about Serrano Rey's 35th anniversary celebrations or to learn about their complete range of photo finishing solutions, please visit https://www.serranorey.com/ or contact 305-436-1001 or via text to 305-495-2986About Serrano ReySerrano Rey is America's oldest and largest photo finishing equipment company, providing comprehensive solutions for professional photographers, retail chains, and imaging centers since 1989. With nationwide coverage and an unmatched technical support network, the company continues to lead the industry in innovation, service, and reliability.

