Business Council Boards Meet in Cheyenne Feb. 25 to 27, 2025

WBC hosts a public work session with members of the State Loan and Investment Board on Tuesday, Feb. 25 + Wyoming Main Street Board meets Thursday, Feb. 27

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) will hold a series of meetings in Cheyenne and virtually from Feb. 25 to 27, 2025. The WBC Board of Directors will hold its next quarterly meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services office (5221 Yellowstone Road) beginning at 8 a.m. They will also host a public work session with members of the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the same location beginning at 2 p.m. The Wyoming Main Street (WMS) Advisory Board will meet on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the WBC office (214 West 15th Street) at 9 a.m. The public is invited to tune in to all three meetings.

Anyone interested in joining the WBC board meeting and/or work session discussion virtually may do so at wbc.pub/wbc_meeting or by calling 1.669.900.6833; enter Meeting ID 295-704-768 (no PIN required; press # when prompted). However, the ability to interact with panelists may be limited if joining by phone. Please note there are separate virtual meeting details below for the Wyoming Main Street meeting.

Members of the public who wish to speak during the Feb. 26 board meeting should email [email protected] before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, stating your name and the topic you wish to address.

PUBLIC WORK SESSION – FEB. 25

The WBC will host a panel discussion on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. facilitated by Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell. Panelists include Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder.

The panel will explore

Perspectives on the economic challenges Wyoming faces;

How to move the Wyoming economy forward; and

How to use our tools to build community resilience.

WPMA NOTICE: This portion of the meeting is a work session only and will not include discussion or transaction of public business.

WBC BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING – FEB. 26

During the WBC Board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 26, the board will consider one Business Ready Community (BRC) Business Committed grant and loan request from the City of Laramie and conduct other regular business.

A full agenda and board materials are available on the WBC website at wbc.pub/WBC_Board.

BRC Project Request Being Considered at the Feb. 26 Meeting

Business Committed – City of Laramie: The City of Laramie requests a $5 million grant and $5 million loan to construct a 137,000 square-foot facility on 32 acres south of Venture Drive to house new and expanded WyoTech trade training programs including welding, advanced diesel, heavy diesel, and trim.

About the Business Ready Community Grant & Loan Program

The Wyoming Business Council administers the Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan program which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities. The WBC team thoroughly reviews and vets each application, conducts in-person or virtual site visits, and presents to a board subcommittee before making final recommendations to the full WBC Board of Directors.

By statute, the Business Council is required to forward BRC grant and loan recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for final approval. The SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: Governor, Secretary of State, State Auditor, State Treasurer, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction. The next SLIB meeting will be held April 3, 2025.

WYOMING MAIN STREET ADVISORY BOARD MEETING – FEB. 27

The WMS Advisory Board will meet virtually via Zoom and at the Wyoming Business Council office in Cheyenne on Thursday, February 27, beginning at 9 a.m.

The meeting will include elections for Chair and Vice-chair roles, removal of several non-compliant programs, and review of several new applications for Main Street programs.

The meeting will be available via Zoom at wbc.pub/WMS_Meeting for anyone wishing to join remotely. Board materials are available at wbc.pub/MS_Board.