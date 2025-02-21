Prioritizing Investments in Its People, City of Fremont Generates 2,000+ Jobs, $200+ Million in Capital Projects

The Department of Economic Development (DED) has recognized ongoing efforts to enhance workforce development and business attraction in the City of Fremont (pop. 27,382). DED honored the city’s recertification in the Economic Development Certified Community (EDCC) program during a special meeting on Wednesday, February 19th. DED’s Southeast Business Development Consultant Dave Honz presented the award to city leaders and members of the Greater Fremont Development Council (GFDC). The state has recognized the city’s ongoing leadership in the program, which requires recertification every five years, since Fremont’s original designation in 2006.

Fremont is one of 38 communities to earn EDCC certification in the program, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Diplomats and administered by DED. Nebraska leaders established the program in 2005 to recognize communities for preparedness to attract new industries and expand existing businesses. Qualifying communities must create local development programs that engage business leaders and support an environment for economic growth. This includes documenting available sites and buildings and implementing strategic planning.

Nebraska’s EDCCs are also required to strategically grow local marketing efforts with an evolving online presence. The Greater Fremont Development Corporation’s workforce development initiative included the creation of the Fremont Talent Attraction Campaign and website, which has generated nearly 10,000 visits since its launch in 2022. Continued development of the website, which promotes area career growth opportunities and quality-of life-amenities, is part of GFDC’s “Fremont 2030 Here We Grow” five-year action plan.

“Fremont leaders understand that creating opportunities for new and expanding industries go hand in hand with a robust workforce,” said EDCC Program Director Ashley Rice-Gerlach. “Over the past several years, GFDC’s Mentorship Program successfully connected Midland University students with area professionals, and the Teacher Externship Program encouraged additional partnerships between teachers and businesses. These creative initiatives are examples of Fremont’s longtime leadership as a Nebraska EDCC.”

Local leaders have consistently prioritized area business growth over the past five years, which resulted in $5.5 million in project investments through Fremont’s LB840 program. Nebraska’s Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act allows voter-approved communities to collect local tax dollars for economic development purposes. Nebraska’s Site and Building Development Fund (SBDF) has contributed nearly $950,000 to four Fremont-area projects since 2020. During this time, local business creation and expansion projects created 2,385 jobs and $215.5 million in capital investment.

Collaboration between Dodge County, the City of Fremont, and GFDC leaders resulted in Fremont’s 2023 designation as one of five municipal inland port authorities in Nebraska. The GFDC received a $30 million grant in 2022 through the Nebraska Rural Projects Act, which will assist with port authority site development.

“Local economic development often hinges on innovative efforts built by partnerships with regional and state resources, which were evident following Fremont’s designation of Nebraska’s first inland port authority,” said GFDC President and CEO Megan Skiles. “Collaboration between city and county leaders helped secure a prime location in Dodge County, which is adjacent to Union Pacific Railroad, bordered by two regional highways, and connected to public utilities. We look forward to developing this long-term investment in the Greater Fremont area.”

Growth within Fremont’s housing market continues with assistance from local revolving loan funds and the Fremont Home Fund. GFDC managed $4.3 million through its three revolving loan fund programs and secured $1.5 million for the Fremont Home Fund. The programs have helped facilitate the creation of 551 housing units since 2020.

“Our ideal location in Nebraska, access to workforce, modern highway and road systems, updated and accessible schools, quality affordable housing, and exceptional quality of life make our area the perfect opportunity to grow or start a business,” said Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg. “Fremont offers a small-town feel, with big-city opportunities. We have a bright future.”

For additional information on the Economic Development Certified Community program, contact Ashley Rice-Gerlach at 308-665-0919 or ashley.gerlach@nebraska.gov, or visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/edcc/.